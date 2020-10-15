I'm A Celeb 'under threat' as Wales considers new lockdown measures

15 October 2020, 10:34

Welsh First Minister Mark Drakeford has threatened to ban people from UK hotspots from crossing the Welsh border.

I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! could reportedly be in jeopardy, as Wales considers bringing in more stringent lockdown measures.

The ITV show is set to be filmed in Gwrych Castle in Abergele, North Wales, for the first time ever this year, after the pandemic forced it to relocate from its usual location in Australia.

However, First Minister Mark Drakeford has announced plans to ban people from UK Covid hotspots from crossing the Welsh border from Friday, in a move that could reportedly put the show under threat.

According to The Sun, it may become difficult to get all the celebrities to the location in time for the launch.

Heart.co.uk contacted a spokesperson for ITV, who told us: "I'm A Celebrity continues to adhere to all relevant guidelines as well as our own strict Covid protocols."

Their words came after a source told The Sunday People that the show would be cancelled in the 'worst case scenario'.

I'm A Celeb is set to be filmed at Gwrych Castle
I'm A Celeb is set to be filmed at Gwrych Castle. Picture: Getty

They said: "It has been a huge concern to the casting team as well as producers.

"The possibility of postponing the series and rescheduling to early next year was given due consideration.

"But rescheduling isn’t a viable option as the casting involves set dates in contracts for talent."

"A contingency plan is being put into place but it’s unlikely they will be able to postpone to 2021.

"In the worst-case scenario this year’s series will have to be cancelled."

