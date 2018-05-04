I’m A Celebrity 2018 line up: Rumoured line up from Kieran Hayler to Frankie Bridge

Holly Willoughby and Declan Donnelly have been teasing a huge I'm A Celebrity line up for 2018 including soap stars, Strictly favourites and more.

I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here! 2018 has confirmed Holly Willoughby and Declan Donnelly as this year's jungle hosts but what is the line up looking like?

Celebs such as Katie Price's ex-husband Kieran Hayler, soap stars including Shayne Ward and Catherine Tyldesley and even Frankie Bridge are all among the rumoured I'm A Celeb line up.

Here are all the celebrity stars set for the jungle on ITV this season:

A post shared by Brendan Cole (@brendancoleinsta) onMar 4, 2018 at 9:37am PST

Brendan Cole

After being axed from Strictly Come Dancing, it’s thought that Brendan, 42, might have a bit more time on his hands for a little wander down to the jungle.

On the topic of joining the show, a source told The Sun: “Brendan is outspoken and ITV think he’d be gold.”

A post shared by Olivia Jade Attwood (@oliviajade_attwood) onMay 1, 2018 at 11:40am PDT

Love Island's Olivia Attwood

Knowing a thing or two about lounging around in the sun in a bikini top on TV, Olivia could be the perfect contestant for the show. Whilst I’m a Celeb is a lot less glamorous than Love Island, ITV bosses are hoping Olivia will “spice up the show”.

A post shared by Shayne Ward (@shaynetward) onJan 20, 2016 at 5:06am PST

Shayne Ward

Reportedly keen to go on the show, Shayne could be a strong contender following his emotional exit from Coronation Street. However, he is busy filming a new TV project - will he be finished in time? Time will tell.

A post shared by Christine McGuinness (@mrscmcguinness) onApr 26, 2018 at 5:27am PDT

Christine McGuinness

It's been a complicated year for Christine and her husband Paddy McGuiness so bookies are sure she'll be heading into the jungle for a TV project of her own.

Kieran Hayler would be a hot signing for I'm A Celebrity producers [Getty]

Kieran Hayler

His turbulent marriage with Katie Price and an even more dramatic divorce has seen Kieran's profile boosted hugely, with some even suggesting he'll be set to spill all in the jungle later this year.

Frankie Bridge is married to footballer Wayne and they have two children together [Frankie Bridgee/Instagram]

Frankie Bridge

No stranger to reality TV, Frankie has already competed on Celebrity Masterchef and Strictly Come Dancing and now it's looking likely she'll be on I'm A Celeb.

Her husband Wayne Bridge also competed in the jungle and could be her inspiration...

Fleur East

Already a part of the ITV family after coming second on The X Factor in 2014, it's thought the singer is currently in negotiations for the jungle.

Nick Knowles

It's been reported the DIY SOS presenter has been offered a very healthy sum to enter the jungle this year. It's believed the I'm A Celebrity producers have been desperate to get him on the show for years as they're aware of how popular he is with TV fans.

Catherine Tyldesley's schedule seemingly allows for I'm A Celebrity to happen [Catherine Tyldesley/Instagram]

Catherine Tyldesley

Also out of Coronation Street, Catherine, who was originally rumoured for Strictly Come Dancing, has a free schedule which could work out perfectly for I'm A Celebrity.

