I'm A Celebrity reveals major rule change that will shake-up entire show

12 November 2025, 12:50

I'm A Celeb execs have changed this year's format.
I'm A Celeb execs have changed this year's format. Picture: ITV

By Claire Blackmore

ITV execs have switched up I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!’s original format, overhauling how viewers are able to vote during the show.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here! bosses have shaken-up how they produce the hit show, announcing a major new rule change ahead of this year’s star-studded series that will impact the original format.

ITV execs revealed Bushtucker Trials have been overhauled to stop campmates taking part in more than two tricky challenges in a row to combat unfair voting and unbalanced camera time.

It will stop viewers repeatedly choosing the same celebrity to face grisly games, from eating gruesome smoothies to being caged with huge bugs.

Now, if one of this year's famous contestants completes two of the dreaded trials back-to-back, they will automatically sit the next one out.

This year's campmates are about to enter the jungle.
This year's campmates are about to enter the jungle. Picture: ITV

The switch-up means 2025's jungle stars including Kelly Brook, Jack Osbourne and Martin Kemp won't be subjected to endless tasks.

ITV explained: "Show bosses are keen to give all campmates the opportunity to shine in Bushtucker Trials this year and are bringing in a new rule that after a celebrity has been voted for two trials in a row, they cannot be voted for one on the next day.

"This new rule means the responsibility for winning food is shared amongst more of the campmates.

"More campmates will have an opportunity to step up and play their part with viewers getting a chance to get to know them more, it's their chance to shine."

ITV are overhauling the public vote for Bushtucker Trials.
ITV are overhauling the public vote for Bushtucker Trials. Picture: ITV

Last year, I'm A Celeb star Dean McCullough was voted to tackle a whopping seven Bushtucker Trials in a row.

At the time, host Ant McPartlin joked that the presenter was getting too much air time, saying: "It’s not all about Dean. You just get to a point where you go, 'Who’s still voting for Dean?' I don’t get it."

In previous series, ex-campmates Gillian McKeith, Nigel Farage, Helen Flanagan and Katie Price also faced multiple Bushtucker Trials and were consistently targeted by the public.

While some of the starry line-up aren't that keen on the iconic challenges, others have been preparing for the Australian jungle ahead of time.

Kelly Brook is going to the jungle! Heart presenter confirms she's doing I'm a Celebrity for 2025

Heart presenter Kelly Brook told ITV she has been pushing herself outside her comfort zone in recent years, with the support of her husband.

She said: "I didn’t think it was ever in me to do the challenges and Bushtucker Trials, but since I have been with my husband, we have done a few things that I’ve surprised myself by.

"We did Race Across the World, and I ran the London marathon this year – two things I never thought I had in me.

"I’m such a fan of the show that I thought, ‘Maybe I could do it, maybe I could cope.’ I won’t know unless I try and so I am going to throw myself into it."

One campmate who is worried about tackling the challenges of jungle life though is YouTube star Angryginge, whose real name is Morgan Burtwistle.

He's set to join fellow Manchester celeb Aitch, along with other famous faces including singer Martin Kemp and soap stars Lisa Riley and Shona McGarty.

Speaking of how he will cope in the remote location without any internet connection, he said: "I’ve watched the show on the sofa with my mum ever since I was a kid.

"To take part in it this year is something I couldn’t pass up on. But my whole life is spent on the phone. I’ve been away once for a week.

"And so, two to three weeks without it is going to be very educational to see how I will do."

