I'm A Celebrity's campfires set to be banned for the first time in history

The campfires are an integral part of the ITV show - but could be discontinued this year because of the Australian wildfires

This year's I'm A Celeb looks set to have a major shake up, as the famous campfires could be banned due to the ongoing wildfires in the area.

The campfires have previously been used to boil water, cook food and generally keep contestants warm - so it's unclear what the replacement may be.

There is at present a total fire ban in the New South Wales area, which is close to where the camp is situated in Murwillumbah.

Wildfires are burning near the I'm A Celeb camp in Australia. Picture: Getty

The NSW Rural Fire Service website states: “Bush fires are more likely to spread and cause damage on days when the weather is very hot, dry and windy. These are usually on very high to extreme fire days.

“To reduce the risk of fires damaging or destroying life, property and the environment the NSW RFS Commissioner may declare a Total Fire Ban (TOBAN). In a Total Fire Ban no fire may be lit in the open and all fire permits are suspended.”

I'm A Celeb campfires could soon be banned. Picture: Shutterstock

ITV bosses are said to be hoping that the ban is lifted before the first episode this Sunday, as the fires have always been such an integral and iconic part of the show.

Olly Nash said, according to the Mirror: “There are alternatives. They will still have to find a way to cook with power, there are a couple of scenarios we can go through. They will still very much get the same food and it will be as awkard to cook. There will be no microwaves.”

Shane Fitzsimmons, Rural Fire Service commissioner, added: "We've got the worst of the summer - the worst of the season - still ahead of us as we head into summer.

“We've really got a long way to go. You can guarantee we're not going to be able to get around all of these fires before the next wave of bad weather.

“Unfortunately there's no meaningful reprieve. There's no rainfall in this change and we're going to continue to have warm dry conditions dominating in the days and weeks ahead.”

It is thought that three people have lost their lives as a result of the 100 fires that are burning in the area, and around 1,300 firefighters are working to put out the blaze.

The fires have always been an integral part of the show. Picture: Shutterstock

Hundreds of nursing homes and schools in the area will be closed on Tuesday as the fire continues, and Education Minister Sarah Mitchell said: "Safety remains the number one priority. If is not safe to travel to school please do not attend and inform the school of your intention".

Deputy mayor of Tweed Shire, Chris Cherry, spoke out on the situation in Murwillumbah, saying: "Our main concern for the area is bush fires. It has been very hot and dry here in the past months and although this is a rain forest area, bush fires are now an issue we need to seriously think about. It’s bad."