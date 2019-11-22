Who will win I'm A Celeb 2019? Latest odds and predictions revealed

22 November 2019, 21:00 | Updated: 22 November 2019, 21:01

The bookies favourite to be crowned King or Queen of The Jungle in I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! 2019 revealed...

I'm A Celebrity 2019 is in full swing, and the contestants have been in the camp for almost an entire week now.

So far, we've had all the makings of a classic series - snakes, spiders, fish eye-eating, and some very questionable-looking dinners - and we can't wait to see what more this series brings.

It may have only been on for a few days, but the odds on who will be crowned king or queen of the jungle has already been revealed.

Who is favourite to win I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! 2019?

Thanks to her brave performance on the first Bushtucker trial, Jacqueline Jossa is the current favourite to win the series, with odds of 6/1.

Roman Kemp, presenter at Heart's sister station Capital, is second favourite with odds of 4/1, according to Odds Checker.

Caitlyn Jenner is third favourite with odds of 9/2.

Ex-Arsenal striker Ian Wright was favourite to win at the start of the series, but his odds have drifted to 13/2, and he is currently in fourth place.

Newcomer and Corrie star Andrew Whyment is fifth favourite at 9/1.

Jacqueline was heavily praised for her performance in the first Bushtucker Trial
Jacqueline was heavily praised for her performance in the first Bushtucker Trial. Picture: ITV

Oddschecker spokesperson Callum Wilson said: “Considered the dark horse following the opening episode, it’s only taken three nights for Jossa to become a firm fans’ favourite in the jungle.

“Her self-deprecating, honest and relatable personality alongside the courage shown last nightstands in her great stead to be crowned queen of the jungle.”

When is I'm A Celebrity on ITV?

I'm A Celeb is on every night at 9PM.

This is the first series in two years that Ant and Dec have been back presenting the show together after Ant took some time off TV work following his drink-drive arrest last year.

Ant recently revealed that he's 'very excited' to be back presenting with his best friend.

He told the Mail Online: "I’m very, very excited about getting back on the show, I missed it last year. It’s a brilliant place to work, a brilliant part of the world to be in and I’m back with my best friend. I can’t wait.

"This is our 19th series. We’ve been privy to a few of the names that are taking part this year. We’re very excited as it’s one of the best casts ever."

