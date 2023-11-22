I'm A Celebrity's Tony Bellow: Age, wife and children revealed
22 November 2023, 22:00
How old is I'm A Celebrity's Tony Bellew, is he married and who are his children? Here is everything you need to know.
I'm A Celebrity returned on Sunday night with 10 brand new celebrities entering the jungle.
At the end of the most recent episode it was announced that two new campmates would be heading Down Under to join Nigel Farage, Nella Rose, Fred Sirieix and the rest of the cast to take part in some gruesome Bushtucker trials. It was also revealed that the two will become camp coaches and lead their new campmates into battle in the ‘Scarena’.
These late arrivals are boxer Tony Bellew and jockey Frankie Dettori.
How old is Tony Bellew, what his his job, who is his wife and does he have any kids? Here are all the answers.
How old is I'm A Celebrity's Tony Bellew?
Tony Bellew is 40-years-old and from Liverpool.
His birthday is on 30th November so he may celebrate turning 41 in the jungle.
What is I'm A Celebrity's Tony Bellew's job?
Tony Bellew is a professional boxer and commentator.
He has also dabbled in acting, appearing in Creed and Creed III.
Who is I'm A Celebrity's Tony Bellew's wife?
Tony Bellew is married to Rachael Roberts.
According to The Sun the pair are childhood sweethearts and met when they were nine-years-old.
Who are I'm A Celebrity's Tony Bellew's children?
Tony Bellew shares three children with his wife Rachael named, Corey, Cobey and Carter.
The boxer keeps his personal life private so little is known about his kids.
