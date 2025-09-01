I'm A Celebrity 2025 line-up rumours

I'm A Celebrity 2025 line-up rumours. Picture: ITV

By Alice Dear

Who will be on I'm A Celebrity 2025? Here's all the rumours of which stars could be entering the Australian jungle.

I'm A Celebrity, hosted by Ant and Dec, will return in Autumn 2025 for a new series with a host of new celebrities entering the jungle.

Last year's series was a huge success, with the likes of GK Barry, Maura Higgins and Coleen Rooney making for a very funny and entertaining series, ending with Danny Jones winning the title of King of the Jungle.

So, who will be entering the I'm A Celebrity jungle this year? While it is still early days, the full list of celebrities taking part is yet to be revealed, however, there are a lot of rumours of who could be signing up for the show.

From Emmerdale's Lisa Riley to footballer Jack Grealish, here's the big names rumoured to be in talks for the show.

Is Lisa Riley done turning down the I'm A Celebrity offers? Picture: Getty

Lisa Riley

Soap actress Lisa Riley, most famous for playing Mandy Dingle in Emmerdale for 30 years, is said to have "stopped saying no" to appearing on I'm A Celebrity after years of turning down the ITV show.

In 2023, Lisa revealed that she had said no to appearing on the show several times, but hinted that turning 50-years-old may change her answer.

She told The Daily Star at the time: "They ask me every year. They dangle that big carrot every year. I've always said "no", but the older I get... I'm 47. I always go 'Corr, I'm getting old'. But in my head I always feel like I'm 19, I'm never going to change who I am. But maybe if there was a milestone like my 50th. Then maybe."

Lisa added: "But I think I'd be quite boring, because I think I could cope. If you ask anyone at Emmerdale, I'm a coper. I don't know if that's good telly. I'd be my usual confident self. I'd be doing dance routines around the fire. I think you put me in a tank of cockroaches, I could probably do that okay."

After her apperance on Celebrity Big Brother, is Patsy Palmer eyeing up a place on I'm A Celebrity? Picture: Getty

Patsy Palmer

After her stint on Celebrity Big Brother, EastEnders legend Patsy Palmer is said to being eyed-up for another reality TV appearance, on I'm A Celebrity.

According to The Sun, the Bianca Jackson actress could be entering the Australian jungle, however, we'll have to wait to find out if the rumours are true.

Jamie Oliver has thrown his wife, Jools Oliver's, name in the hat for I'm A Celebrity. Picture: Getty

Jools Oliver

Jamie Oliver's wife, Jools Oliver, is another name said to be on the list of I'm A Celebrity 2025 potential contestants.

The rumours took off when celebrity chef Jamie told hosts Ant and Dec last year that he would never take part in the show, but that his wife would love to be a contestant on the iconic reality show.

During an Instagram live in 2024, Jamie told Ant and Dec: "I think it's an amazing show, but honestly you couldn't give me enough olive oil in the world to make me eat a witchetty grub or a kangaroo's a**e, no way. But what I can give you is my wife Jools, she would love to be on the show. Go on Jools."

Ant replied: "We would take Jools," before Dec added: "Jools Oliver, first booking for 2025. Thanks, Jools, see you in Australia."

Jack Grealish grew up watching I'm A Celebrity, and has said he'd love to go on the show. Picture: Getty

Jack Grealish

Footballer Jack Grealish is another famous face rumoured to be appearing on I'm A Celebrity this year, after he admitted he'd love to appear on the show at some point.

During a video call with Ant and Dec, Jack said: "Hey guys, Jack here. I’ve heard a few of you guys want to see me in the jungle. I can’t lie it’s something I would absolutely love to do. It’s a show that I’ve watched for years since I was little. A show that I love."

He added: "I don’t know how I’d get on in there, I don’t think I’d be the best to be honest, but I’d give it a go."

Denise van Outen is rumoured to be entering the jungle this year. Picture: Getty

Denise Van Outen

Denise Van Outen, 51, is one of the rumoured names to be appearing this year's series of I'm A Celebrity.

This comes after Ladbrokes odds shifted in favour of the TV star entering the jungle.

Denise previously said that she has turned down offers to be on the show, however, Cal Gildart of Ladbrokes thinks 2025 could be her year, saying: “It looks like the stars have finally aligned to give us Denise van Outback in 2025.

“With a new album in the autumn and a tour booked for the spring, there’s a glaring hole in her calendar that she could fill with a Bushtucker Trial or two.”

After her EastEnders exit, could Shona McGarty be making an appearance on I'm A Celebrity? Picture: Getty

Shona McGarty

EastEnders actress Shona McGarty, who left the soap after 16 years in 2024, is one of the famous faces ITV bosses are said to have their eyes on.

"Jungle bosses have been keen to sign up the soap queen for ages," a source told The Sun.

"Shona is Walford royalty and hugely popular with TV viewers, she’s got bags of charisma and producers think she’ll be a great campmate."

Tommy Fury said he would love to be on I'm A Celebrity at some point. Picture: Getty

Tommy Fury

Tommy Fury was rumoured to be entering the I'm A Celebrity jungle last year, following his split from Molly-Mae Hague.

At the time, Tommy revealed that he would not be appearing on the show, but added that he would be up for entering the jungle in the future when his boxing career allowed.

"I’m A Celeb is an amazing show and it’s something I want to do in the future but at the end of the day I am what I am, I’m a fighter and I’ve been doing it since I was a kid," he said at the time.

Now back together with Molly-Mae, and with no upcoming fights, could this be Tommy's time?