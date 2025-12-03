Who has left I'm A Celebrity? All the stars who have been voted off so far

3 December 2025

I'm A Celebrity line up next to Ant and Dec
I'm A Celebrity is voting off stars one by one. Picture: ITV

By Zoe Adams

Who was eliminated from the I'm A Celebrity jungle? Here is the full list of evicted campmates of 2025.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

I'm A Celebrity 2025 is officially drawing to a close and as the final nears, where we crown the all-important king or queen of the jungle, we are seeing the campmates be eliminated from the show one by one.

Ant and Dec are bringing us a live instalment every night from Australia and each time the public are voting for their favourite celebrity from the line up, with the star with the least amount of votes leaving the jungle and heading back to luxury.

For some campmates when they leave they take up residency in the five star hotel while they wait for the final, while others are on the first plane back to the UK to resume normal life and be reunited with loved ones.

So who has left I'm A Celebrity so far? Here's the full list.

Kelly Brook was the fourth celebrity to be voted off the jungle
Kelly Brook was the fourth celebrity to be voted off the jungle. Picture: ITV

Kelly Brook - fourth

Our very won Kelly Brook was voted out of the jungle fourth but that wasn't before she dropped the bombshell that she, Aitch and Angry Ginge may have eaten more sweets then they should have on their Dingo Dollar challenge.

She was met by loving husband Jeremy Parisi on the exit bridge who later dedicated an Instagram post to her calling her: "My Queen."

Vogue Williams was voted off third from I'm A Celebrity
Vogue Williams was voted off third from I'm A Celebrity. Picture: ITV

Vogue Williams - third

In the bottom two against Kelly, Vogue lost her spot in camp on December 1st.

She called her time in the jungle "life changing" but admits she won't be eating beans for a long time.

Vogue was met by her manager on the exit bridge as husband Spencer Matthews is currently completing seven triathlons.

Eddie Kadi was voted off second from I'm A Celebrity
Eddie Kadi was gutted to be voted off second from the ITV jungle. Picture: ITV

Eddie Kadi - Second

It was a sad time for the hilarious campmate as well as viewers as we waved goodbye to Eddie on the second night of the vote offs.

Reflecting on his time he said: "I’m happy and sad at the same time. I’m sappy. Honestly, what a great time I have had such an incredible time, made amazing friends, faced some fears.

"It feels so surreal to be part of such an iconic show, but most of the of time you forget it is a show."

Alex Scott was the first star to lose her spot in the I'm A Celebrity jungle
Alex Scott was the first star to lose her spot in the I'm A Celebrity jungle. Picture: ITV

Alex Scott - First

Nobody likes to be the first out but for 2025 that was legendary footballer Alex Scott.

Taking to Instagram after her elimination, she said: "I had such a good time in the jungle, and I’ve come out with a heart full of lessons and love. My campmates and I shared moments that were genuinely special, and it still amazes me how much happens beyond that single hour you get to see each night. I just wish a little more of that magic had made it through.

"All I ever wanted was to step into something like this as my real self, no adapting, no performing, just me. I’m proud of that, and I’m proud of the people who held me up in there. It was a beautiful experience in every sense and thank you for all the love and support that you have shown me through this process."

Sadly, Alex won't be at the I'm A Celebrity wrap party as she flew home to be with girlfriend Jess Glynne who's mum is going through some health difficulties.

