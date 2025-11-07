When does I'm A Celebrity 2025 start?

I'm A Celebrity will be starting back on our TVs very soon. Picture: ITV

By Zoe Adams

Ant and Dec are gearing up for another brilliant season of I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! But when is it coming back on ITV? Here's all the 2025 watching details.

I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here! has become a key part of our autumn TV schedules for decades now so we're already on the countdown to the 2025 series. So when exactly does it start?

With rumours circulating as to who will be on the line up this year, with celebrities including Kelly Brook, Vogue Williams and Jack Osborne all making the possible cast, it's clear the excitement for the popular ITV jungle show is rising.

This year, it was also confirmed spin off show, I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here! South Africa would return which is also known as their 'All Stars' series. Giving us even more Bushtucker trials, Dingo Dollar challenges and jungle drama. It will also bring back some of our most favourite celebrity camp mates for the line up.

So when does Ant and Dec's I'm A Celebrity 2025 start? Here's everything you need to know about watching the latest series.

Ant and Dec are bringing us two instalments of I'm A Celebrity. Picture: Getty

When does I'm A Celebrity 2025 start?

Ant and Dec have confirmed the 2025 series will be back on our TV screens on Sunday, November 16th.

Typically, the series always begins in November and runs for three weeks, taking us through to December.

When does I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here! South Africa start?

Series 2 of this spin off show has been confirmed, with Ant and Dec already pre-recording it. No official start date has been given at present, but we do know it will return in 2026.

Speaking on Instagram while filming the South African version, Ant said: "The campmates really brought their A-game to the first series so we can’t wait to be back for more trials, challenges and surprises amongst the beautiful South African landscape."

Dec added: "Having a live final is an exciting addition to the new series with the viewers choosing their IAC Legend and we’ve heard some of the new trials are truly epic, even by I'm A Celeb… standards!"

How to watch I'm A Celebrity?

As usual, you can watch Ant and Dec plus the new cast take on the Australia, or South African jungle, on ITV1 and ITVX. All episodes can be streamed on ITVX too.

