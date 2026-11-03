I'm A Celebrity 2026 line-up revealed as huge showbiz names join the cast

I'm A Celebrity 2026 unveil the latest campmates taking on the jungle this year. Picture: ITV

By Zoe Adams

Huge TV stars, football legends and music favourites set to head to the jungle of I'm A Celeb for 2026.

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I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here! 2026 has confirmed their official start date for November 16th and now all fans can think about is the line-up.

With no official news from ITV on the secured cast just yet, strong and convincing reports on who may or may not be heading into the jungle this year have started to surface.

With just weeks to go until Ant and Dec begin dropping (sometimes quite literally) this year's showbiz cast into the Australian outback, it looks like we'll see some impressive names from the world of TV, sports and even music enjoy camp life.

So who is going into the jungle for 2026? Here's the full I'm A Celebrity line-up according to The Sun.

Wayne Rooney wants to experience the jungle for himself after wife Coleen was runner-up in 2024. Picture: Getty

What is the I'm A Celebrity 2026 line up?

Wayne Rooney

Following in his wife's footsteps, Wayne is the top name rumoured to be going into the jungle this year.

It's said the football legend is keen to impress his four sons with his attempt at the Bushtucker Trials and looks set to be the show's biggest ever signing.

Coleen went into the jungle in 2024 and was runner-up to Danny Jones.

Joanna Page is an exciting addition to the I'm A Celebrity line up this year. Picture: Getty

Joanna Page

A huge TV star, Joanna rose to fame in Gavin and Stacey and is said to be swapping the luxuries of acting for the jungle this November.

A mum of four, ITV bosses believe she will be "hugely popular" with audiences.

Ade Adepitan is a firm favourite in the sporting world and will make the same impression on his jungle campmates. Picture: Getty

Ade Adepitan

Ade was one of the first celebrities rumoured for the jungle this year and it seems ITV bosses are pleased they secured him for the final line-up.

A Paralympian, producers are sure his "infectious ­larger-than-life personality" is going to make him the perfect campmate.

Sharky is set to become a household name after joining the I'm A Celebrity line-up. Picture: Getty

YouTuber Sharky

No I'm A Celeb line up is complete without an influencer or YouTube star and for 2026, Sharky is the ideal candidate.

For Sharmarke Mohamud, his real name, this will be his first venture into mainstream TV but it's a move sure to be a hit with his young audience.

Chloe Burrows has been an eager I'm A Celebrity contestant and is excited to take on the ITV show. Picture: Getty

Chloe Burrows

No stranger to reality TV, Chloe rose to fame on Love Island in 2021 and is now switching paradise for the jungle.

A source said: "Chloe was hugely popular in Love Island. She has a very big following on social media too, very much like Angry Ginge and GK Barry, and ITV bosses think she could bring in a younger audience."

Kaiser Chief's Ricky Wilson is a top music signing for ITV bosses. Picture: Getty

Ricky Wilson

The frontman and lead singer of Kaiser Chiefs is also said to be heading into the jungle and is a huge signing for ITV bosses.

It's thought Ricky's place in the jungle has been spoken about for years and he's finally agreed to put on those red shorts, khaki shirts and jungle hat.

AJ Odudu cleared her TV schedule for the chance to appear in 2026's jungle. Picture: Getty

AJ Odudu

Presenter and Big Brother host AJ is said to be a keen campmate for 2026 and can't wait to get stuck into the gruesome Bushtucker Trials the show brings.

Mariella Frostrup was a surprise signing for I'm A Celebrity 2026. Picture: Getty

Mariella Frostrup

Most celebrity lineups include a famous journalist and for 2026, Mariella is taking that spot.

A TV insider said: "This is a really prestige signing for I’m A Celebrity and it’s fair to say she isn’t the sort of character you necessarily expect to see heading into camp.

"With a career in broadcasting and journalism she’s likely to have a wealth of anecdotes to share with her campmates."

Leomie Anderson is all set to swap her luxuries for basics in Australia this year. Picture: Getty

Leomie Anderson

A model and all round beauty queen, Leomie is said to be excited to be heading into the jungle. But don't let her career and good looks fool you as she's also no stranger to a difficult challenge, having also competed on Bear Grylls’ Celebrity Bear Hunt on Netflix.

Claire Sweeney has finally agreed to go into the I'm A Celeb jungle after years of rumours. Picture: Getty

Claire Sweeney

Claire has been on the I'm A Celeb wishlist for years and it seems she's finally taken up her spot.

From Brookside to Coronation Street, this actress has cleared her schedule to head to Australia for 2026.

Leigh Francis is sure to get up to all sorts of trouble in the jungle this year. Picture: Getty

Leigh Francis

It seems Ant and Dec have finally persuade friend and all-round funnyman Leigh Francis to enter the jungle.

Guaranteed to be this year's funny man, he will be a total hit with the TV audience and his camp mates.

Jack Skipper will boost his profile with a spot in the I'm A Celebrity camp. Picture: BBC

Jack Skipper

Set to be one of this year's biggest rising stars is comedian Jack Skipper. A regular on the comedy circuit, he will now become a household name and will no doubt, bring a few laughs into camp.

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