I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here! announce 2026 update

I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here! is preparing for it's 2026 launch date. Picture: ITV

By Zoe Adams

Ant and Dec reveal the first teaser for the up and coming jungle series as they prepare to introduce a new line-up of celebrities into the jungle.

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It's getting to that time of year when TV fans begin to wonder about all things I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! as we approach the usual start date for the hit jungle series.

And as if right on time, hosts Ant and Dec have dropped their first teaser for the 2026 programme, drumming up plenty of excitement from awaiting viewers.

Dropping a funny trailer onto Instagram, Ant and Dec turn the famous '12 Days of Christmas" song into a jungle countdown as they hint at a release date.

Chucking famous I'm A Celebrity punishments at carol singers, such as worms, rice and beans, offal and even vomit smoothies, the presenters confirmed the TV show was ready to make some announcements.

They captioned it: "Forget turtle doves. We’re ready to Ant and Dec the halls with jungle chaos. P.S. We're sorry if this gets stuck in your head."

When does I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here! start?

ITV has yet to confirm an official start date but the rumours are that it will start on Sunday November 15th, 2026.

Typically I'm A Celebrity always starts around the middle of this month, and always on a Sunday, leading many to pencil this in as when the series will begin.

In 2025, Ant and Dec brought us the first episode on Sunday 16th November.

What is the I'm A Celebrity 2026 line-up?

As always, the I'm A Celebrity 2026 contestants is currently a top secret but that hasn't stopped the rumour mill from swirling with predicted names.

The rumoured line-up so far consists of:

Nadiya Bychkova - Professional dancer

Wayne Rooney - footballer

Jesy Nelson - Little Mix singer

Joanna Page - Actress

Su-Elise Nash - Singer

Christopher Dean - Ice skater

AJ Odudu - presenter

Ricky Wilson - singer

Ade Adeptian - sports personality

Ben Stokes - Cricket player

Ant and Dec will be returning as hosts as they joke it's a "wonderful time of year". Picture: ITV

Who won I'm a Celebrity 2025?

Last year saw an epic line up of Vogue Williams, Shona McGarty, Eddie Kadi, Kelly Brook and Marin Kemp.

However, despite a star-studded list, it was social media personality Angry Ginge, real name Morgan Burtwistle, that won the crown with Tom Read Wilson as the runner up.

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