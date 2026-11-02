I'm A Celebrity 2026 start date delayed

2 November 2026, 15:00 | Updated: 2 November 2026, 15:05

Ant and Dec are busy preparing for this year's I'm A Celebrity
Ant and Dec are busy preparing for this year's I'm A Celebrity. Picture: ITV

By Zoe Adams

Ant and Dec are getting ready to bring back their Australian jungle show to the November TV schedule but, when does it officially start?

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I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here! 2026 is all people of the UK can talk about as they eagerly await the upcoming start date.

However, according to recent sources, the popular TV show, which sees celebrities live in the jungle with basic rations and luxuries, is facing a small delay this year.

With a huge scheduling clash, Ant and Dec typically bring I'm A Celebrity to our screens on a Sunday in the middle of November, but it will start at a slightly later date for 2026.

With no details confirmed by ITV as of yet, fans are also scouring their sources for hints at the line-up with the likes of Wayne Rooney, Jeremy Clarkson and Love Island's Chloe Burrows all rumoured to be taking part.

I'm A Celebrity 2026 looks set to start slightly later in the November TV schedule
I'm A Celebrity 2026 looks set to start slightly later in the November TV schedule. Picture: ITV

When does I'm A Celebrity 2026 start?

ITV has officially confirmed the series will start on Monday 16th November 2026 - a 24hour delay on the usual date we typically see for the show.

Usually, I'm A Celeb always picks a Sunday evening to launch, meaning the 15th would have been the first option.

But, according to The Sun, I'm A Celeb made the huge change to start on the Monday this year due to a schedule clash with the UEFA Nations League.

A source told them: "I’m A Celeb has always benefited from the Sunday night prime-time slot, but this year it’s all change.

"Now that ITV has the rights to the UEFA Nations League, bosses have had to go back to the drawing board. The show will now start on Monday, November 16 at 9pm."

On Sunday 15th, England will face Spain Madrid’s Riyadh Air Metropolitano Stadium which will be aired on TV instead.

This year will be the 26th series of the successful show which has seen the likes of Coleen Rooney, Noel Edmunds, Katie Price and Danny Jones all take part.

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