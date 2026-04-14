How are the campmates eliminated from I’m A Celeb All Stars 2026?

14 April 2026, 14:24

The voting system in South Africa is different to the original series.
The voting system in South Africa is different to the original series. Picture: ITV

By Claire Blackmore

I’m A Celeb All Stars 2026 has been pre-recorded, so here's how the campmates are evicted from this year's ITV show.

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I’m A Celeb All Stars 2026 has kicked off on-screen, with a string of iconic ex-campmates returning to the show for another shot at jungle life.

Former contestants including Gemma Collins, Harry Redknapp, Scarlett Moffatt, Adam Thomas and Heart Breakfast's Ashley Roberts are already feeling hunger pangs as they survive on rice and beans in South Africa and attempt to win more food as they tackle gruesome Bushtucker Trials.

But unlike the usual series, which airs nightly on ITV, this time around the show has been pre-recorded, meaning they're all now safe at home watching alongside viewers, who don't vote to save their favourite stars – or choose who takes on each challenge.

From how each famous face is evicted to how every elimination works, here's everything you need to know about those crucial votes when it comes to I'm A Celebrity 2026 South Africa.

The campmates vote for each other in South Africa.
The campmates vote for each other in South Africa. Picture: ITV

How are stars eliminated from I’m A Celebrity All Stars 2026?

ITV viewers won't be picking up their phones to vote for the campmates this time around.

The second-ever All Stars was actually pre-recoded late last year, six months before it began airing on TV.

"NEW I’m A Celeb South Africa, the second champions edition of the show filmed late last year, is set to launch on Monday 6th April," confirmed the channel on 8th March 2026.

Like the original show, series two is currently airing weeknights for three weeks, and it kicked off on 6th April.

The All Stars series was pre-recorded late last year.
The All Stars series was pre-recorded late last year. Picture: ITV

Twelve stars have entered the camp in total; Adam Thomas, Ashley Roberts, Beverley Callard, Craig Charlies, David Haye, Gemma Collins, Harry Redknapp, Jimmy Bullard, Scarlett Moffatt, Seann Walsh, Sinitta and Sir Mo Farah.

But it's almost impossible to predict who will be crowned King or Queen of the Jungle this year as fans have no idea who is the most popular star each night.

The voting system in South Africa is actually all based on performance, with each famous person being judged on how well they do in the challenges laid out by producers.

The campmates then have the power to choose their favourites, voting between themselves to decide which person deserves a place in camp, and who should be sent home packing.

The public still votes for the winner during the live final, though.
The public still votes for the winner during the live final, though. Picture: ITV

Who votes for the winner of I'm A Celeb South Africa 2026?

Although the series is pre-recorded, last year there was a live final at the end of the show.

Speaking of 2025's winner, Dec explained: "Myleene Klass won it in South Africa last time, doing the best final head-to-head, Bushtucker trial thing we’ve ever seen.

"So we thought we want to leave it up to the public, but to get to that point, to be a finalist, we’ve made it tougher than ever."

ITV explained that this year's finale will air on Friday 24th April and viewers will choose the winner.

The live grand finale of I’m A Celeb All Stars will air over two parts.

The first half kicks off at 7.30pm and runs to 9pm, and the second from 10pm to 10.30pm to announce the King or Queen of the Jungle.

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