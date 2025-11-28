I'm A Celebrity star bags huge money-making deals despite still being in the jungle

I'm A Celebrity star set for huge success when he leaves Australian jungle. Picture: ITV

By Zoe Adams

TV and brand deals are ready for when they leave the jungle as their popularity soars.

I'm A Celebrity stars are guaranteed a few things when they go into the Australian jungle, a big pay cheque from ITV and a career boost. If they go down well with the public of course.

And for YouTube star Angry Ginge, 24, he's certainly getting the profile boost he was after as his popularity in the jungle has led him to bag some huge TV and brand deals, and he hasn't even left the jungle yet.

Currently the favourite to win the show, beating competition from the likes of Martin Kemp, Ruby Wax and Lisa Riley, Angry Ginge - real name Morgan - is set to pocket a couple of million pounds fortune when he exits I'm A Celeb.

Talking to The Sun, a source said: "Ginge is set to rake in excess of £5million in 2026 thanks to a wave of major brand deals, TV opportunities and commercial tie-ins coming his way.

Angry Ginge is tipped for big things when he leaves the jungle. Picture: ITV

“Red Bull have already re-signed him as an ambassador for next year – they absolutely love him. JD Sports, who have worked with him throughout 2025, are already looking to elevate their partnership with him.

"And that’s just the start. There are multiple global brands in active discussions right now."

Angry Ginge, who is famous for his YouTube and social media content around football video games, has a reach of more than 5million viewers across his channels and often live-streams himself playing video games.

He became particularly famous when he would burst into rage when playing and watching his beloved Manchester United.

Angry Ginge has proved popular with the viewers and the I'm A Celeb campamtes. Picture: ITV

Angry Ginge's down-to-earth personality, funny comments and work ethic has seen him climb up the popularity votes on I'm A Celeb. He's impressed fans with his infectious energy and has tackled some terrifying Bushtucker Trials with maximum effort.

Despite being a strong contender for the King of the Jungle crown in 2025, he faces some tough completion from rapper Aitch and TV star Tom Read Wilson.

