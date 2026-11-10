I'm A Celebrity 2026 confirm one-off special ahead of start date

10 November 2026, 13:19

Ant and Dec will be hosting an I'm A Celebrity special ahead of the new series on ITV
Ant and Dec will be hosting an I'm A Celebrity special ahead of the new series on ITV. Picture: ITV

By Zoe Adams

Ant and Dec are preparing for another Australian jungle series but before that all goes ahead, there's an ITV special to enjoy.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here! has a start date for Monday 16th November but before then, Ant and Dec will be bringing fans a one-off episode.

In the lead up to the new series, which is rumoured to have Wayne Rooney and Joanna Page as part of the line-up, the hosts will bring ITV viewers a programme titled I'm A Celebrity: How To Survive The Jungle.

The show will air on Sunday 15th November and will have Ant and Dec deliver tips on how to survive I'm A Celebrity based on previous series.

The synopsis reads: "Ant and Dec present hints and tongue-in-cheek tips for celebrities to help survive not only the jungle and camp life, but also campmates and their assortment of annoying habits.

I'm A Celebrity is returning to our screens on November 16th with a new showbiz line-up
I'm A Celebrity is returning to our screens on November 16th with a new showbiz line-up. Picture: ITV

"They also revisit some of the most memorable moments in the programme's history, drawing on a quarter of a century of terrifying trials and camp chaos to arm the next bunch of unsuspecting celebrities with an arsenal of must-have jungle hacks."

Other than the confirmation of this show and I'm A Celeb's official start date, ITV has remained silent on the line-up rumours.

The likes of Wayne, Joanna, Leigh Francis, Ade Adepitan, AJ Odudu, Chloe Burrows and more have all been strongly linked to the show.

The footballer, Youtuber Sharky, Paralympian, Claire Sweeney and model Leomie Anderson have also been pictured arriving at Brisbane airport, somewhat confirming their spot in the jungle.

Ant and Dec are excited to host another series of the award-winning reality TV series
Ant and Dec are excited to host another series of the award-winning reality TV series. Picture: Getty

This year the celebrities will be taking on more gruesome Bushtucker trials and Dingo Dollar challenges as they attempt to win over the audience and take the jungle crown from 2025 winner Angry Ginge.

Read more:

Trending Podcasts on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Live and Let Dyers

Dirty Mother Pukka

The News Agents

Heart Breakfast Podcast

Trending Live Playlists on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Music from the Movies

Queens of Pop

Heart Club Classics

Fresh Music Friday

Trending Podcasts on Global Player

Live and Let Dyers

The News Agents

The Sports Agents

LuAnna: The Podcast

Live Playlists on Global Player

Club Classics

Queens of Pop

Throwback Hits

Heart Dance Beats For Your Feet

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Maya Jama has opened up about her decision to quit Love Island after three years at the helm

Maya Jama reveals real reason she left Love Island

Love Island

Waitrose has unveiled their 2026 Christmas advert with Keira Knightley and Joe Wilkinson

Waitrose Christmas advert 2026 has a huge reaction from fans

The Great British Bake Off presents contestants with a new theme each week

What is The Great British Bake Off theme this week?

Filming on The Inbetweeners 3 has been interrupted, with James Buckley revealing that one elaborate prank resulted in a scene having to be cut.

The Inbetweeners 3 forced to cut filming due to prank

Ant and Dec are busy preparing for this year's I'm A Celebrity

I'm A Celebrity 2026 start date just days away

Maya Jama has confirmed she has quit Love Island after joining as the presenter in 2023

Why Maya Jama quit Love island after nine series

Love Island

Trending on Heart

Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash have six children as part of their blended family

Meet Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash's children

Stacey Solomon has become one of Britain's best-loved television personalities, having first found fame on The X Factor.

Stacey Solomon facts: Age, husband, children and career revealed

MAFS Australia experts

MAFS Australia future confirmed by Channel 4

Married at First Sight

Deal or No Deal has become a familiar fixture on ITV, with Stephen Mulhern taking charge of the nail-biting game show

Where is Deal or No Deal filmed?

I'm A Celebrity are said to have secured some huge names for the line-up in 2026

I'm A Celebrity reveals highest paid 2026 star

Kenny was reportedly pictured leaving Maya's £1.5million London flat on Saturday morning (October 31)

King Kenny breaks silence on Maya Jama romance

Married At first Sight UK has officially been axed

Married At First Sight UK cancelled - here's everything you need to know

Married at First Sight

I'm A Celebrity 2026 unveil the latest campmates taking on the jungle this year

I'm A Celebrity 2026 line-up revealed as huge showbiz names join the cast

Who is the Banker on Deal or No Deal?

Who is the Banker on Deal or No Deal?

Sam Fender recorded the soundtrack for 2026's John lewis Christmas advert

Why the John Lewis Christmas advert soundtrack is so special

Music

Joe Swash has been a familiar face on British television for more than two decades, but there's plenty about the star that fans might not know.

Joe Swash facts: Age, wife, children and EastEnders career revealed

Romesh Ranganathan has revealed he still feels guilty about turning on James Blunt in the dramatic final of The Celebrity Traitors

Romesh Ranganathan reveals James Blunt's private response after brutal betrayl

Maddie Ingoldsby is one of five new professional dancers joining Strictly Come Dancing for its 2026 series

Maddie Ingoldsby facts: Professional dancer's age, partner, TV roles and more

Stephen Mulhern is back on Saturday Night Takeaway alongside Ant and Dec

Stephen Mulhern facts: Presenter's age, dating life, family and TV shows revealed

Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash are returning to BBC screens this month, with the third series of their fly-on-the-wall reality show.

Stacey & Joe series 3 release date is this month

John Lewis hired a famous TV comedian for the voice of their dog Pickles

Why you recognise the dog's voice from the John Lewis Christmas advert