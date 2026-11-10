I'm A Celebrity 2026 confirm one-off special ahead of start date

Ant and Dec will be hosting an I'm A Celebrity special ahead of the new series on ITV. Picture: ITV

By Zoe Adams

Ant and Dec are preparing for another Australian jungle series but before that all goes ahead, there's an ITV special to enjoy.

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I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here! has a start date for Monday 16th November but before then, Ant and Dec will be bringing fans a one-off episode.

In the lead up to the new series, which is rumoured to have Wayne Rooney and Joanna Page as part of the line-up, the hosts will bring ITV viewers a programme titled I'm A Celebrity: How To Survive The Jungle.

The show will air on Sunday 15th November and will have Ant and Dec deliver tips on how to survive I'm A Celebrity based on previous series.

The synopsis reads: "Ant and Dec present hints and tongue-in-cheek tips for celebrities to help survive not only the jungle and camp life, but also campmates and their assortment of annoying habits.

I'm A Celebrity is returning to our screens on November 16th with a new showbiz line-up. Picture: ITV

"They also revisit some of the most memorable moments in the programme's history, drawing on a quarter of a century of terrifying trials and camp chaos to arm the next bunch of unsuspecting celebrities with an arsenal of must-have jungle hacks."

Other than the confirmation of this show and I'm A Celeb's official start date, ITV has remained silent on the line-up rumours.

The likes of Wayne, Joanna, Leigh Francis, Ade Adepitan, AJ Odudu, Chloe Burrows and more have all been strongly linked to the show.

The footballer, Youtuber Sharky, Paralympian, Claire Sweeney and model Leomie Anderson have also been pictured arriving at Brisbane airport, somewhat confirming their spot in the jungle.

Ant and Dec are excited to host another series of the award-winning reality TV series. Picture: Getty

This year the celebrities will be taking on more gruesome Bushtucker trials and Dingo Dollar challenges as they attempt to win over the audience and take the jungle crown from 2025 winner Angry Ginge.

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