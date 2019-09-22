Ant McPartlin's girlfriend Anne-Marie Corbett to join him in Australia for I'm a Celebrity

22 September 2019, 11:20 | Updated: 22 September 2019, 12:25

Anne-Marie Corbett will fly out to Australia to support Ant McPartlin as he makes his return to the show
Anne-Marie Corbett will fly out to Australia to support Ant McPartlin as he makes his return to the show. Picture: Splash News

Usually the presenter flies solo as his ex-wife Lisa Armstrong spends the winter season working on Strictly Come Dancing

Ant McPartlin will make his I’m a Celebrity comeback with girlfriend Anne-Marie Corbett by his side.

The new series, which will start in November, will see Ant return to our screens with co-presenter Dec.

Last year, Ant, 43, missed the series as he battled alcohol and prescription drug addiction, and friend and fellow presenter Holly Willoughby stepped in.

It was the first time that Ant had missed presenting the show that he usually hosts with telly sidekick Declan Donnelly since the programme first aired in 2002.

Sources said that Ant was determined to return this year for the 19th series with girlfriend Anne-Marie acting as a pillar of support.

She has reportedly been Ant's "sober coach" and has been vital to his recovery and will fly to Australia to support him during filming the month-long filming Down Under.

READ MORE:

Ant and Dec say they're willing to pay Piers' Morgan's fee on I'm a Celebrity

Ant McPartlin is set to return to 'Saturday Night Takeaway' alongside Declan Donnelly after two-year break

Ant McPartlin and girlfriend Anne-Marie Corbett pack on the PDA during a trip to Wimbledon

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Anton has been wowing our screens with his charisma on Strictly since 2004

How old is Strictly professional Anton du Beke and how long has he been on the show?
XXX

Strictly fans agog as Emmerdale's snake-hipped Kelvin Fletcher nails slinky samba
xx

BGT fans thrilled as Simon Cowell makes Stavros Flatley his golden buzzer
it is not yet known how Bernice will leave the soap

Emmerdale star Samantha Giles QUITS soap seven years after returning as Bernice Blackstock
He revealed his character Jack will be involved in some kind of accident but viewers will have to wait and see what it is

EastEnders' Scott Maslen accidentally leaks HUGE spoiler on Instagram

Trending on Heart

The couple have called time on their romance

Miley Cyrus and Kaitlynn Carter SPLIT after one month after ending marriage to Liam Hemsworth
The magician has joined the Dancing On Ice line up

Magician Ben Hanlin replaces Kelvin Fletcher as he joins Dancing On Ice 2020
Ryan Thomas wants to reveal his and Lucy Mecklenburgh gender

Pregnant Lucy Mecklenburgh annoyed by Ryan Thomas' baby gender lie
The star has plenty of cash to splash

Gemma Collins spends £650 a night at the Ritz as she can't be bothered to go home to Essex

Celebrities

The bride-to-be is raging at her pal for this act of betrayal

Bride-to-be FURIOUS after best friend copies her dream wedding dress, buying it for herself

Weddings