Ant McPartlin's girlfriend Anne-Marie Corbett to join him in Australia for I'm a Celebrity

Anne-Marie Corbett will fly out to Australia to support Ant McPartlin as he makes his return to the show. Picture: Splash News

Usually the presenter flies solo as his ex-wife Lisa Armstrong spends the winter season working on Strictly Come Dancing

Ant McPartlin will make his I’m a Celebrity comeback with girlfriend Anne-Marie Corbett by his side.

The new series, which will start in November, will see Ant return to our screens with co-presenter Dec.

Last year, Ant, 43, missed the series as he battled alcohol and prescription drug addiction, and friend and fellow presenter Holly Willoughby stepped in.

It was the first time that Ant had missed presenting the show that he usually hosts with telly sidekick Declan Donnelly since the programme first aired in 2002.

Sources said that Ant was determined to return this year for the 19th series with girlfriend Anne-Marie acting as a pillar of support.

She has reportedly been Ant's "sober coach" and has been vital to his recovery and will fly to Australia to support him during filming the month-long filming Down Under.

READ MORE:

Ant and Dec say they're willing to pay Piers' Morgan's fee on I'm a Celebrity

Ant McPartlin is set to return to 'Saturday Night Takeaway' alongside Declan Donnelly after two-year break

Ant McPartlin and girlfriend Anne-Marie Corbett pack on the PDA during a trip to Wimbledon