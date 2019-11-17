Caitlyn Jenner and Kate Garraway voted as the first I'm A Celebrity contestants to face bushtucker trial

17 November 2019, 22:52 | Updated: 17 November 2019, 23:12

The two ladies will face the gory challenge tomorrow
The two ladies will face the gory challenge tomorrow. Picture: ITV
Mared Parry

By Mared Parry

It's set to be a very exciting episode and we can't wait to tune in.

Tonight saw the start of I'm A Celebrity on ITV, and boy what an episode it was.

And the public have been voting and decided that Kate Garraway and Caitlyn Jenner will be the first two to face the bushtucker trial tomorrow.

READ MORE: How to watch the American I'm A Celebrity online

Caitlyn will take part in tomorrow's challenge
Caitlyn will take part in tomorrow's challenge. Picture: ITV

After all the contestants participated in a number of horrifying challenges before heading into the camps, they were split into two groups.

Power pairings were created based off who performed quickest in the different challenges, which saw Rak-Su singer Myles, Heart's sister station Capital presenter Roman and former Girls Aloud member Nadine Coyle head into the elite camp and be immune from inclusion in the first challenge.

Kate will also take part in the challenge, and we can't wait
Kate will also take part in the challenge, and we can't wait. Picture: ITV

However, the losers were all up for taking part in the first challenge of the series, and the public decided they wanted the two ladies to compete.

Reality TV star and Olympian Caitlyn, 70 will go head to head with broadcaster Kate Garraway, 52 tomorrow evening from 9pm on ITV.

