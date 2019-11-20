What is Caitlyn Jenner’s net worth and how much was she paid for I’m A Celebrity?

20 November 2019, 22:17

Caitlyn Jenner is reportedly worth £77 million
Caitlyn Jenner is reportedly worth £77 million. Picture: ITV
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Caitlyn Jenner is set to pocket a fair amount of money from I’m A Celebrity, adding to her already huge net worth.

Caitlyn Jenner has become an instant I’m A Celebrity favourite thanks to her Kardashians insider information and down-to-earth personality.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star will be facing bugs, snakes, spiders and more during her time in the jungle, and is reportedly being paid a huge amount to do so.

READ MORE: Who is Caitlyn Jenner's girlfriend Sophia Hutchins? Everything you need to know

However, with Caitlyn’s net worth already eye-watering, we’re not sure she needs it.

Caitlyn Jenner has reportedly been paid £500,000 for her time in the jungle
Caitlyn Jenner has reportedly been paid £500,000 for her time in the jungle. Picture: PA

What is Caitlyn Jenner’s net worth and how did she make her money?

Caitlyn Jenner if reportedly worth a whopping £77million.

Back in 1976, when Caitlyn was known as Bruce Jenner, she won a gold medal for sprinting in the Montreal Olympics.

Following this win, Caitlyn went on to become to face of brand such as Tropicana and Wheaties.

She went on to host public speeches about her success, which took off when wife Kris Jenner became her manager.

Of course, Caitlyn’s net worth was also massively helped by her role in Keeping Up With The Kardashians, which first aired in 2007.

After going public as transgender and transitioning to Caitlyn, the star went on to pocket a fair amount from her own TV show I Am Cait and her memoir.

The Mirror reported that when Caitlyn and Kris split in 2013, they had £46 million in the bank to divide.

How much was Caitlyn paid for I’m A Celebrity?

Caitlyn was reportedly paid a huge £500,000 for her time in the jungle.

During the first episode of the show, Ant and Dec couldn’t help but joke about the fee, saying: “We’ve got reality TV royalty Caitlyn Jenner. Most people come into the jungle to lose a few pounds…

“But she’s going to be gaining 500,000 of them according to the papers.”

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Caitlyn Jenner lives with Sophia Hutchins

Who is Caitlyn Jenner’s girlfriend Sophia Hutchins and what has she said about I'm A Celebrity?
Barbara and Jane are still happily married

Woman whose husband transitioned into her wife reveals why she stayed in relationship

This Morning

Ste said goodbye to the Hollyoaks village

Hollyoaks fans left in tears as Kieron Richardson leaves soap after 14 years as Ste Hay
Medic Bob has revealed why the I'm A Celeb campmates wear red socks

I'm A Celeb's Medic Bob reveals the gross reason why campmates wear red socks
Holly Willoughby's skirt is from Essentiel Antwerp

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her £250 Kate Spade blouse and floral midi skirt

Celebrities

Trending on Heart

Cliff Parisi is one of I'm A Celeb's latecomers

Who is Cliff Parisi? I'm A Celeb latecomer and former Eastenders star

Celebrities

The most popular doggies of the year have been revealed

From pugs to golden retrievers: The UK's most popular dog breeds

Lifestyle

The mum has slammed the unknown man who accused her of pretending to be disabled

Mum furious after stranger accuses her of faking her disability in Aldi carpark

Lifestyle

Kevin the Carrot and his friends are back in soft toy form

Aldi reveal new Kevin the Carrot merchandise for 2019, including giant soft toys perfect for your little ones

Lifestyle

The coats were labelled to have rabbit hair on the trim

House of Fraser slammed for 'barbaric' rabbit fur coats two years after issuing 'no fur policy'

Fashion

Martin's lungs were severely affected by his duvet

Man left unable to work after duvet makes him seriously ill and doctors warn of their danger

Lifestyle