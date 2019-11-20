What is Caitlyn Jenner’s net worth and how much was she paid for I’m A Celebrity?

Caitlyn Jenner is reportedly worth £77 million. Picture: ITV

By Alice Dear

Caitlyn Jenner is set to pocket a fair amount of money from I’m A Celebrity, adding to her already huge net worth.

Caitlyn Jenner has become an instant I’m A Celebrity favourite thanks to her Kardashians insider information and down-to-earth personality.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star will be facing bugs, snakes, spiders and more during her time in the jungle, and is reportedly being paid a huge amount to do so.

However, with Caitlyn’s net worth already eye-watering, we’re not sure she needs it.

Caitlyn Jenner has reportedly been paid £500,000 for her time in the jungle. Picture: PA

What is Caitlyn Jenner’s net worth and how did she make her money?

Caitlyn Jenner if reportedly worth a whopping £77million.

Back in 1976, when Caitlyn was known as Bruce Jenner, she won a gold medal for sprinting in the Montreal Olympics.

Following this win, Caitlyn went on to become to face of brand such as Tropicana and Wheaties.

She went on to host public speeches about her success, which took off when wife Kris Jenner became her manager.

Of course, Caitlyn’s net worth was also massively helped by her role in Keeping Up With The Kardashians, which first aired in 2007.

After going public as transgender and transitioning to Caitlyn, the star went on to pocket a fair amount from her own TV show I Am Cait and her memoir.

The Mirror reported that when Caitlyn and Kris split in 2013, they had £46 million in the bank to divide.

How much was Caitlyn paid for I’m A Celebrity?

Caitlyn was reportedly paid a huge £500,000 for her time in the jungle.

During the first episode of the show, Ant and Dec couldn’t help but joke about the fee, saying: “We’ve got reality TV royalty Caitlyn Jenner. Most people come into the jungle to lose a few pounds…

“But she’s going to be gaining 500,000 of them according to the papers.”