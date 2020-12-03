I’m A Celebrity’s Celebrity Cyclone is returning as Ant And Dec confirm iconic trial

Celebrity Cyclone is returning to I'm A Celebrity. Picture: ITV

When is Celebrity Cyclone returning to I'm A Celebrity? Here's what we know...

I’m A Celebrity might look a little different this year, but there’s one thing that is returning - the Celebrity Cyclone trial.

The iconic challenge sees the contestants on a giant water slide collecting large gold stars whilst battling against a wind machine.

Ant and Dec took to Twitter to confirm the good news after a fan tweeted to ask if it was coming back.

The fan tweeted: "What's happening to celebrity cyclone this year?" to which the presenting duo replied, "coming soon..."

This year's series relocated to a castle in Wales as a result of coronavirus restrictions.

And with the trial usually taking place in the Australian sun, the UK version is set to be a whole lot colder.

Celebs such as Giovanna Fletcher and Vernon Kay will have to battle the plunging temperatures in a bid to win that all important last meal in camp.

The set has already been seen near the I’m A Celeb castle, with giant green and yellow slide spotted, as well as flashing lights and a huge pile of inflatable balls piled up nearby.

While the finale campmates usually get three weeks in the jungle, this series is only running for two weeks and five days.

We can expect to see the champion crowned in the finale episode on Friday, 4 December.

ITV haven't revealed the reason why the show is shorter this year, but there have been many changes because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

There are some theories about why the show is ending earlier, including temperatures falling in the castle and ensuring the celebs have plenty of time to isolate with their families ahead of Christmas.

Currently, author and podcaster Giovanna is backed as the favourite to win and be crowned Queen of the Castle.

