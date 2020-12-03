I’m A Celebrity’s Celebrity Cyclone is returning as Ant And Dec confirm iconic trial

3 December 2020, 09:39

Celebrity Cyclone is returning to I'm A Celebrity
Celebrity Cyclone is returning to I'm A Celebrity. Picture: ITV

When is Celebrity Cyclone returning to I'm A Celebrity? Here's what we know...

I’m A Celebrity might look a little different this year, but there’s one thing that is returning - the Celebrity Cyclone trial. 

The iconic challenge sees the contestants on a giant water slide collecting large gold stars whilst battling against a wind machine.

Ant and Dec took to Twitter to confirm the good news after a fan tweeted to ask if it was coming back. 

The fan tweeted: "What's happening to celebrity cyclone this year?" to which the presenting duo replied, "coming soon..."

This year's series relocated to a castle in Wales as a result of coronavirus restrictions. 

Read More: Why is I'm A Celebrity finishing early?

And with the trial usually taking place in the Australian sun, the UK version is set to be a whole lot colder.

Celebs such as Giovanna Fletcher and Vernon Kay will have to battle the plunging temperatures in a bid to win that all important last meal in camp. 

The set has already been seen near the I’m A Celeb castle, with giant green and yellow slide spotted, as well as flashing lights and a huge pile of inflatable balls piled up nearby. 

While the finale campmates usually get three weeks in the jungle, this series is only running for two weeks and five days.

We can expect to see the champion crowned in the finale episode on Friday, 4 December.

ITV haven't revealed the reason why the show is shorter this year, but there have been many changes because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

There are some theories about why the show is ending earlier, including temperatures falling in the castle and ensuring the celebs have plenty of time to isolate with their families ahead of Christmas.

Currently, author and podcaster Giovanna is backed as the favourite to win and be crowned Queen of the Castle.

Now Read: I'm A Celebrity's Ant and Dec defend Beverley Callard after she ‘ate scotch egg’ despite being vegan

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Masked Singer UK contestants

Who will be on The Masked Singer UK? First look at series 2 as two new characters are teased
Ruthie Henshall was voted off I'm A Celeb

Who was voted off I’m A Celebrity last night?

Dr Hilary has explained why pregnant women will be unable to receive the coronavirus vaccine

Dr Hilary explains why pregnant women can't get coronavirus vaccine yet
Why is I'm A Celeb finishing early this year?

Why is I'm A Celebrity finishing early?

The Christmas TV schedule looks amazing this year

Christmas TV guide 2020: All the best shows and films to watch this year

Trending on Heart

We are counting down the days to Christmas

Jamie & Amanda's Sleeps 'til Santa: Here are the lyrics to sing-a-long at home
What are the rules for travelling between Tiers?

Can you travel between Tiers in England?

Lifestyle

Arthur in Emmerdale is played by Alfie Clarke

How old is Emmerdale's Arthur Thomas and who plays him?

Should pregnant women get the Covid vaccine?

Can you get the Covid vaccine if you’re pregnant?

News

Many people queued outside shops in the early hours of this morning

Primark shoppers queue from 5am as 'Wild Wednesday' sees shops reopen in England

Lifestyle