When is the I'm A Celebrity Cyclone 2025? Exact date revealed

I'm A Celebrity 2025 is gearing up for the highly-anticipated cyclone challenge. Picture: ITV - REX/Shutterstock

By Zoe Adams

How many celebrities take part in I'm A Celebrity's cyclone challenge? And when is it? Here's everything you need to know.

I'm A Celebrity 2025 has been a huge hit, with celebrity campmates such as Aitch, Angry Ginge, Tom Read-Wilson and Lisa Riley making for one of the best line-ups of all time.

As the series draws to a close, and celebrities start to get voted off, many ITV viewers are left wondering when they can expect to see the highlight of Ant and Dec's hit show - The Celebrity Cyclone.

The Celebrity Cyclone is one of the last Bushtucker Trials the stars take part in before the final, and sees them tackle wind, water, tidal waves and spinning platforms in what is known as "the best trial ever".

It's so popular that the celebrities that enter the jungle hope to make it to the final days of the series in order to take part, dressed in capes and carrying stars up the ultimate slip-and-slide.

Celebrity Cyclone has become one of the most-loved Bushtucker Trials. Picture: Shutterstock

When is Celebrity Cyclone 2025?

The Celebrity Cyclone is expected to air on ITV during Saturday night's episode, on December 6.

While this has not been confirmed by ITV, the Cyclone usually gets filmed on the Friday before the Sunday final, with the trial playing out during Saturday's TV episode.

During the famous trial, celebrities pick their order and must hold their large foam star on their spot until the klaxon goes. If you go first, you don'y have far to travel in the cyclone but you do have to hold on the longest. If you go last, you have to battle the elements the most.

All the while, the celebrities are hit with inflatables, shooting water, balls and much more. There's also a huge tidal wave which inevitably, knocks them all off their spots leaving them with little time to get back to their positions.

How many celebrities take part in Celebrity Cyclone?

As always, it's just four celebrities that take part in Celebrity Cyclone. The Bushtucker trial happens the night before the final meaning there are only four campmates left in camp to participate.

In 2024, the celebrities who took part were Oti Mabue, Danny Jones, Reverend Richard Coles and Colleen Rooney.

Back in 2023, the Celebrity Cyclone featured the final four; Josie Gibson, Sam Thompson, Tony Bellew and Nigel Farage and was shown on Saturday, December 9, a day before the final.

In 2022, the final four were Jill Scott, Mike Tindal, Owen Warner and Matt Hancock who took on the Cyclone.

