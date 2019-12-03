I'm A Celeb viewers distracted by Declan Donnelly's 'huge bulge'

Viewers joked that his wife Ali Astall is a 'lucky lady' during last night's episode...

Last night's episode of I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! saw Myles Stephenson admitting he has a secret crush in the jungle, the second celebrity being voted out, and Cliff Parisi admitting to smuggling in contraband.

But all anyone can talk about is Declan Donnelly's bulge.

The presenter, 43, was dressed in a blue jacket and trousers - and at one point he and co-presenter Ant McPartlin posed by the railings, and his impressive bulge was on display.

I'm A Celeb viewers were impressed by Dec's bulge last night. Picture: ITV

Predictably, Twitter exploded with excitement, with one writing: "#ImACeleb is dec smuggling food into the camp down the front of his trousers, massive bulge."

Another added: "Nice posing tonight Declan! Or should we call you ‘Dec trousersnake?'"

A fourth wrote: "When Ant and Dec did the posing, I mean Dec those trousers tonight man too tight.

"My mom said 'you shouldn't be looking' but it was hard not to even though I prefer Ant and she likes Dec but great #ImACeleb again tonight."

Some viewers cheekily said that his wife Ali Astall was 'lucky', with one writing: "Wow Dec! @antanddec Ali is a lucky lady! #ImACeleb."

Elsewhere in last night's episode, Cliff Parisi became the third celebrity to be booted off.

During his exit interview, he shockingly told Ant and Dec that he smuggled salt and pepper into the jungle.

Cliff Parisi became the third celebrity to be voted out the jungle. Picture: ITV

He said: "I did sneak some stuff in my pants."

A shocked Ant then asked: "Did you?", and Dec said: "We never saw that."

Cliff also spoke about what a good experience he'd had doing the show, adding: "I’d advise anybody if they get offered to do this, to do it because it’s fabulous. The first week though was hard. ‘I went into myself a bit, there are some big characters in there."

