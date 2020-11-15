Why isn't I'm A Celebrity Extra Camp on this year?

I'm A Celebrity's spin off show Extra Camp was cancelled in January - here's why...

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! is finally back to help us through the next three weeks.

Ant and Dec will be putting the likes of Giovanna Fletcher and Hollie Arnold through their paces with a string of grisly Bushtucker trials.

But while there are plenty of changes this year, including it’s rather wet and windy North Wales location, spin-off show Extra Camp also won’t be airing.

So, why is the ITV2 series not on? Here’s what we know…

I’m a Celebrity’s Extra Camp was axed by ITV earlier this year for cost-saving reasons.

The ITV2 spin-off first aired 17 years ago and was originally titled I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here… Now! until 2015.

Viewers usually get to watch a line up of celebrity guests discuss the main show, as well as exclusive clips and interviews with campmates.

But Extra Camp presenter Joel Dommett revealed in January that it had been dropped because it is too expensive.

Taking to Instagram, Joel wrote: “Sad news – The time has unfortunately come to put Extra Camp to bed in its uncomfortable hammock. The show will no longer continue.

“It’s been a huge privilege to be a part of a show with such a rich history filled with amazing hosts. The producers have assured me that @emilyatackofficial @adamthomas21 and myself are not to blame – they said the show was better than ever and also that Joel is the sexiest presenter we have ever had (I wasn’t listening but it was something like that) – it is simply because it’s expensive given how late it’s on and the funds will be used in more prime time slots.”

He continued: “I’ve told them that Adam will do it for free but the decision is made. Thank you to all the crew who have made this the most wonderful 3 years, you have shaped me as a person and presenter. I’ve learnt so much. Thank you to everyone for watching.

Co-host Adam Thomas, who joined line up in 2019, added on his own Instagram: “‘Ok so this isn’t awkward … imagine your first ever presenting role on a show that’s been running for years… you do one show and it gets cancelled!!”

Extra Camp has been hosted by various presenters over the years, including the late Caroline Flack, as well as Joe Swash, Laura Whitmore, Scarlett Moffatt and Vicky Pattison.

