I'm A Celebrity 2026 theory unlocked by fans

I’m A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! fans think they may have worked out which familiar face is being kept under wraps for a surprise arrival. Picture: ITV

By Giorgina Hamilton

Fans have spotted a notable omission from ITV’s I’m A Celebrity 2026 line-up - but what does this mean for the TV show?

Listen to this article Loading audio...

I’m A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! fans think they may have worked out the first twist of the series after noticing a missing celebrity from the line-up.

The new series is just days away, with Ant and Dec returning to Australia on Monday, November 16, to welcome a fresh batch of famous faces into the jungle.

ITV unveiled its 2026 line-up on Tuesday night (November 10) confirming a star-studded cast featuring former footballer Wayne Rooney, Love Island favourite Chloe Burrows and Kaiser Chiefs frontman Ricky Wilson.

Ant and Dec are returning to host another series of I'm A Celebrity for 2026. Picture: ITV

However, eagle-eyed viewers were quick to notice that one name previously linked to the show was nowhere to be seen.

Comedian and television presenter Leigh Francis, best known for his alter ego Keith Lemon, was notably absent from the official group photograph, despite featuring in strong reports about the potential contestants.

Now, speculation is mounting that the 53-year-old could be held back as one of this year's late arrivals, a twist I'm A Celebrity producers often do in the opening week.

The rumours gathered momentum after Leigh's involvement was discussed on Paddy McGuinness's podcast, which he hosts alongside former Manchester United footballers Paul Scholes and Nicky Butt.

Former England football captain Wayne Rooney is set to join the Australian jungle. Picture: ITV

Speaking about his friend potentially heading Down Under, Paddy appeared to confirm that Leigh would be taking part. "My mate's in it as well, this time, Leigh. He'll do well in it," he said.

Actor James Nelson Joyce, who appeared as a guest on the podcast, suggested the comedian could prove particularly entertaining alongside Wayne.

"He could get on Wayne's t**s, you know? Because he's funny, he's loud and he's in his ear," James joked. Paul appeared to agree, responding: "I hope so!"

The show has previously kept contestants under wraps before introducing them to their fellow campmates as surprise arrivals, making the theory of Leigh's late arrival a plausible one.

Convinced this is the case, fans have been flocking to social media with their theories and predictions. After seeing the confirmed line-up, an Instagram user wrote: "Well they’re obviously only putting in Leigh Francis in as a late comer this year."

Another speculated: "Leigh is definitely going to be a latecomer."

ITV unveiled its 2026 line-up confirming a star-studded cast featuring former footballer Wayne Rooney, Love Island favourite Chloe Burrows and Kaiser Chiefs frontman Ricky Wilson. Picture: ITV

It is total mayhem when Emma Bunton brings Leigh Francis to work

If he does make an appearance, Leigh will be joining an eclectic group of celebrities already confirmed for the new series.

Alongside Wayne, Chloe and Ricky, the line-up includes Gavin & Stacey actress Joanna Page, Coronation Street star Claire Sweeney and television presenter AJ Odudu.

Supermodel Leomie Anderson, broadcaster Mariella Frostrup, Paralympian Ade Adepitan and comedian Jack Skipper are also heading into the jungle.

YouTuber Sharky, meanwhile, will be representing the online world, completing a cast that spans television, sport, music and social media.

For now, fans will have to wait until the new series gets underway to discover whether Leigh really is being saved for a surprise entrance.

Read more: