I'm A Celebrity fans spot major clues AJ Odudu will be back

I'm A Celebrity fans find clues that AJ Odudu has not left the jungle. Picture: ITV

By Zoe Adams

AJ Odudu became the first campmate to leave the new I'm A Celebrity 2026 series - but is it really all over for the TV presenter?

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I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here! had a huge opening episode which saw the showbiz cast either scale a large speeding truck or move a 'Prawnstar Martini' from a cup to a bucket using their mouth.

And in a first ever for the ITV series, Ant and Dec held a second Bushtucker Trial ahead of sending the celebrities into camp which saw them eliminate AJ Odudu before she even put on her jungle uniform.

The devastated Big Brother presenter was sent home after losing out to Claire Sweeney in the first creepy crawly challenge. Visibly upset, she said: "I came here to be part of this adventure and meet all of these incredible people, and I'm just so gutted that my time has been cut short. Yeah, I'm just really gutted. I feel like I've let myself down."

However, viewers are convinced this isn't the end for AJ and that she will make a return to the jungle with another rumoured campmate, Leigh Francis.

AJ Odudu lost her first Bushtucker trial and was left at risk of going home in the opening episode. Picture: ITV

In fact, some eagle-eyed fans even think they have spotted evidence for the twist.

Watching the after show, I'm A Celebrity Unpacked, many quickly picked up on Dec's body language when they were talking about AJ's brutal dumping. One social media user wrote: "Dec is so desperately biting his cheek to not slip up lol."

Others also noticed her absence from the spin-off itself as most celebrities who leave the jungle instantly get a spot talking to hosts Kemi Rogers and Sam Thompson.

"If it was real, they would be having a final chat with her, its obvious she will go back in a twist," pointed out another watcher.

AJ Odudu lost out to Claire Sweeney in the head-to-head trial and was sent home. Picture: ITV

Another agreed: "The fact she’s not on Unpacked is a BIG giveaway she’ll be back. ITV trying a traitors twist - we ain’t gonna be fooled."

I'm A Celebrity continues tonight on ITV at 9pm.

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