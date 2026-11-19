I'm A Celebrity fans praise 'amazing' campmate as first feud erupts

I'm A Celebrity saw it's first fall out of the series as Joanna Page struggled around the campfire. Picture: ITV

By Zoe Adams

An I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here! campmate is already being tipped to win after their behaviour following the first feud of the series.

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I'm A Celebrity 2026 has only been on TV for a matter of days and there are already feuds erupting in camp.

Following the delivery of Ade Adepitan and Leomie Anderson's dinner bag after their trial, Mariella Frostrup decided to get cooking while a frustrated Joanna Page looked on.

Storming out of the camp after feeling unheard, the Gavin & Stacey actress vented to her co-star Ricky Wilson about her frustrations and exactly why she was feeling so emotional.

Joanna stated: "Oh my god. She's doing my head in. I cannot listen to Mariella's voice anymore."

Joanna Page vented to the I'm A Celebrity jungle cam too about how she was feeling. Picture: ITV

Lending an ear and some support, the Kaiser Chiefs singer put his arm around her and insisted she "stayed strong" before taking her in for a hug. He added: "I'm always here when you need me. And I'll always stand up for you. It's all right."

And it didn't take long for fans to jump on social media to praise Ricky, some even insisting he should be the winner of I'm A Celebrity 2026.

A fan on Instagram wrote: "What an amazing man Ricky is - we love a supportive human being."

In complete agreeance, another added: "Ricky showing everyone what a gent he is, knew he would be my winner before he even went in."

"Ricky better win this whole thing dude, what a good friend," wrote another.

Ricky Wilson has become the centre of praise on social media following his I'm A Celebrity actions. Picture: ITV

Joanna opened up to Ricky about her time settling into the jungle as she explained her emotions: "I've been so stressed tonight that I'm feeling so emotional and I can't cope with this.

"And I thought, 'why am I like, so ready to start crying?'. And I just started my period. In the jungle."

Joanna will be facing her first trial in Thursdays episode of I'm A Celebrity alongside Sharky, newbie Leigh Francis and AJ Odudu upon her return to the jungle.

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