I'm A Celeb fans praise Caitlyn Jenner after she shares cross-dressing secrets

18 November 2019, 21:53 | Updated: 18 November 2019, 21:55

Emma Gritt

By Emma Gritt

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star impressed campmates and viewers when she spoke about the build up to her transitioning from Bruce to Caitlyn.

I'm A Celeb fans shared their admiration for campmate Caitlyn Jenner after she bravely opened up about being a secret cross-dresser in the 1980s.

As this year's batch of reality stars woke up to their first morning in the Australian jungle, the inhabitants of Snake Rock started chatting to get to know each other a bit more.

It wasn't long before Caitlyn's past as a reality star was the topic of conversation, and Kate Garraway asked Caitlyn if she’d ever had any doubts about letting the cameras in her home for Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

Although Caitlyn said she didn’t have any doubts, she might be looking at new pal James Haskell in a new light after he admitted: “I used to have a massive crush on Kendall.”

Comedian Andrew added “I think most men on the planet have fancied one of your daughters at some point.”

Read more: Dec reveals baby daughter Isla is behind nasty injury on his arm

Caitlyn Jenner revealed how hard it was to be her in the late 1980s
Caitlyn Jenner revealed how hard it was to be her in the late 1980s. Picture: ITV

Caitlyn then went on to open up about her life, and how she had always hoped to transition at a younger age.

She said: “I thought I was gonna transition before I was 40, I didn’t want to be an old chick but this is the latter 80’s and I never felt like I fitted in anywhere.

"I was trying to figure myself out, running around town... cross-dressing running around.

“So you’d cross dress in your car and drive around town?” asked Andrew Maxwell.

Caitlyn said: “Yeah, at the time, I had a turbo Porsche and it was like the day before Halloween and this car pulled up beside me and it’s my next door neighbour, I said I was going to a Halloween party.”

James said: “It’s interesting about wanting to express yourself and how hard it is in life wanting to express yourself but having a thing where you can’t let it and that you have to drive around town. 

"I think the biggest thing about your thing is all those people thinking about not being able to do it is the fact they should feel comfortable to do it however hard it is because 99 per cent of the time it’ll work out alright.”

“All my life I struggled with all of those” said Caitlyn, before sharing a funny milestone that had people cracking up at home.

Caitlyn continued: “Then I got my first DWF, ‘driving whilst female’. I was driving my car and some guy in a pick up truck beeps his horn and you look over and he’s like blowing kisses.”

James asked Caitlyn if she had a music track she played whilst driving around town, Caitlyn laughed: “Yes, Aerosmith’s Looks like A Lady.

“When I saw Steven Tyler I told him that.”

