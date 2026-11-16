I'm A Celebrity first look drops as celebrities face "worst nightmare"

I'm A Celebrity 2026 has dropped it's first teaser of the series. Picture: ITV

By Zoe Adams

Ant and Dec are introducing the new showbiz line-up to the jungle with two testing Bushtucker Trials.

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I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here! Is back for 2026 and just ahead of the start time, ITV has released the first look at the opening episode - and the line-up are already in trouble.

Split into two groups, one collection of showbiz stars are faced with an adrenaline challenge like no other, scouring a speeding truck to release their targets.

Elsewhere, it's a little less speed and more gut-wrenching as the remaining celebrities need to transport a 'Prawn-star martini' from one cup to a bucket using their mouths.

In the teaser clip, Ant and Dec can be seen facing Claire Sweeney, Joanna Page, Ricky Wilson, Leomie Anderson and Youtuber Sharky and telling them they will be facing "their worst nightmare".

I'm A Celebrity contestants will be split into two groups for the opening episode. Picture: ITV

I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here! ep1 preview 00:01:06

The celebs are then anchored to the truck and are forced to scale it while it drives at super speed.

The remaining celebrities, Wayne Rooney, Ade Adepitan, Chloe Burrows, AJ Odudu and Jack Skipper then meet at the top of a hotel building where Ant and Dec deliver them a glorious blend of fermented prawns and blended fish eyes.

From the snippet, we see a Wayne in pain, a gagging Jack and poor Chloe struggling as they all take on their first Bushtucker Trial.

Of course, this is only the beginning for the I'm A Celebrity stars who have yet to make their way into camp.

I'm A Celebrty star AJ Odudu struggles with the first drinking challenge. Picture: ITV

On tonight's episode we will also see footballer Wayne and Ade do the traditional jump out of a helicopter as part of their journey into camp. What happens for the others will be revealed in the opening show.

I'm A Celebrity starts on ITV on November 16th at 9pm and is a full one hour and 35minutes as we watch the celebs settle into their new home.

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