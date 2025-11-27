Who was the highest ever paid I'm a Celebrity contestant?

27 November 2025

I'm A Celebrity sign over the Australian jungle
I'm A Celebrity has paid some pretty huge cash sums to stars for the show. Picture: ITV

By Zoe Adams

ITV are known for their big pay cheques when it comes to celebrities in the jungle but who was paid the most? Here's all the biggest stars and their hefty fees.

I'm A Celebrity is one of the most successful and popular reality TV shows, not just with viewers but with the stars themselves. And it's got a lot to do with how much they're paid.

Many past campmates of the show will often speak about the 'once in a lifetime' experiences the jungle gave them and how they came out with new best showbiz friends but of course, that big pay cheque helps too.

And over the 23 years the show has been on, the celebrities and their wages have got bigger and bigger. For 2025, rapper Aitch is reportedly the highest-paid celebrity with a salary of £300,000.

However, in previous series, there have been stars who have received more than five times that amount.

Here are the top five highest paid I'm A Celebrity contestants according to reports.

Coleen Rooney on I'm A Celebrity
Coleen Rooney is one of the highest ever paid celebrities in the jungle. Picture: ITV

Coleen Rooney - £1.5million

She took part in the show in 2024 and is reportedly the show's highest ever paid celebrity contestant.

Pocketing £1.5million for her time, it's said ITV bosses were trying for years to get Coleen to sign up. She eventually agreed and we're sure that wage was a brilliant convincing factor.

Wayne Rooney's wife made it all the way to the final but lost out to Danny Jones who was crowned King of the Jungle.

Speaking about her time in camp to Joel Dommett in the spin-off show she said: "I didn’t think I would make it that far. I’ve celebrated a lot of people in my life, so for people to celebrate me, I felt it was quite yet special."

Nigel Farage on I'm A Celebrity
Nigel Farage was paid £1.5million for his controversial spot in the jungle. Picture: ITV

Nigel Farage - £1.5million

Another huge pay cheque was to politician Nigel Farage who was undoubtedly going to pull in viewers and ruffle some camp mate's feathers.

He was on the show in 2023 where he came third, just behind Tony Bellew and winner Sam Thompson.

Noel Edmonds on I'm A Celebrity
Noel Edmonds was one of the first celebrities to be voted out despite his huge pay cheque. Picture: Getty

Noel Edmonds - £600,000

The Deal or No Deal host was one of the first I'm A Celebrity stars to make headlines for his big cheque.

In 2018, he entered as a surprise campmate and despite only being in the jungle for nine days, he was paid a handsome £600,000.

Caitlyn Jenner on I'm A Celebrity
Caitlyn Jenner was a huge sign-up for I'm A Celebrity bosses. Picture: ITV

Caitlyn Jenner - £500,000

It was a big moment for Caitlyn Jenner who appeared in the Aussie outback in 2019. Not only was it her first big job away from the cameras of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, she was also one of the few Americans to go on the show.

Caitlyn was payed a cool half a million for her time and managed to keep all family bombshells to herself while in there.

Harry Redknapp on I'm A Celebrity
Harry Redknapp went on to become the king of the jungle as well as that year's highest earner. Picture: ITV

Harry Redknapp - £500,000

The football manager's half a million pay cheque was worth the money for ITV as he become the campmate everyone loved. He was also crowned king of the jungle in 2018.

Boy George was also paid £500,000 for his time on I'm A Celebrity with Katie Price, Ian Wright and Amir Khan all pocketing a similar figure.

Matt Hancock, another politician was paid a fee of £400,000 with Olympian Mo Farah pocketing £300,000 too.

