I'm A Celebrity reveals highest paid 2026 star

I'm A Celebrity are said to have secured some huge names for the line-up in 2026. Picture: Getty

By Zoe Adams

ITV has secured some of the biggest and best names in showbiz for I'm A Celeb 2026 - but who are they paying the most for?

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It's no secret ITV producers pay big money to encourage the fanciest names in the celebrity world to give up their luxuries and go live in the I'm A Celebrity jungle for a couple of weeks.

And for 2026, they've pulled out the cheque book once again to entice an incredible line-up that is rumoured to include the likes of Joanna Page, Wayne Rooney, AJ Odudu, Leigh Francis and Ade Adepitan.

But while there is no official confirmation from ITV about who is heading to the Outback, the cast rumours are pretty strong with a clear idea on who is the highest paid star for this year.

Following in the footsteps of his wife Coleen, who was runner-up in the 2024 series, its rumoured footballer Wayne will be getting an incredible six-figure sum for his time on I'm A Celeb.

Wayne Rooney's I'm A Celebrity fee is said to be smaller than his wife Coleen's. Picture: Getty

A source told The Sun: "Wayne Rooney is the biggest name in there, and has landed the biggest pay cheque. He’s banked a chunky six-figure sum for his time in the jungle – and ITV were happy to pay to get him on board!"

But despite it being an eye-watering amount of money, it's not the biggest payout a celebrity has received in recent years and is even thought to be less than Coleen's.

The mum-of-four, who lost out on the winner's crown to Danny Jones, is reported to have been paid an incredible £1.5million for her time on the show.

Nigel Farage was also another celebrity who is thought to have had a huge pay cheque.

Ant and Dec are back hosting the jungle reality series for 2026. Picture: Getty

But, for Wayne, this experience is said to be more about impressing his four sons, Kai, Klay, Kit and Cass in the Bushtucker Trials.

Leigh Francis, Chloe Burrow, Ricky Wilson and Leomie Anderson are all also reportedly heading to the Australian jungle on the start date of November 16th.

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