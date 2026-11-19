How much are the I'm A Celebrity contestants getting paid? Staggering salaries revealed

I'm A Celebrity 2026 contestants have received healthy salaries for their time in the jungle this year. Picture: ITV

By Zoe Adams

How much are Leigh Francis, Wayne Rooney and AJ Odudu being paid for the jungle this year? Here's all the rumoured salaries and pay cheques of this year's stars.

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I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here! has become well known over the years for it's gruesome Bushtucker Trials, horrendous eating challenges and of course, the huge pay cheques.

With the likes of Coleen Rooney and Nigel Farage said to have made a mega £1.5million for their time in the jungle, it's clear ITV bosses have a healthy bank balance to work with when enticing showbiz stars.

So how much are the I'm A Celebrity line-up of 2026 getting paid? And who has been earned the most?

Here's all the contestants, from Wayne Rooney to Ricky Wilson, and what their rumoured I'm A Celeb pay outs have been.

Wayne Rooney is I'm A Celebrity's top-earner in the jungle this year. Picture: ITV

Ricky Wilson is the second highest-paid celebrity in the jungle for 2026. Picture: ITV

How much are the 2026 I'm A Celebrity contestants getting paid?

ITV bosses have seemingly spent a lot less on getting celebrities into the jungle as the highest fee went out to footballer Wayne, but remained under the £1million mark.

Those with high-profiles are said to have pocketed anywhere between £100-£175k this year, with those with smaller platforms banking around £50,000 for their time on the show.

The I'm A Celebrity cast wages ranges between £800,000 to £50,000. Picture: ITV

The rumoured payouts, in order of how much, are:

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