How much is Coronation Street's Andy Whyment getting paid for I'm A Celebrity?

Here's how much Andy Whyment is reportedly getting paid for the Jungle. Picture: ITV

By Naomi Bartram

The Jungle stars have all been paid varying sums for their time Down Under.

With I’m A Celebrity entering it’s last week, it’s anyone’s guess who will take the crown.

And despite coming in as a late addition, Coronation Street star Andrew Whyment has cemented himself as a fan favourite.

But while anything could happen over the next few days, the star’s bank account is already winning thanks to the large cheque he was sent for appearing on the ITV show.

So, just how much is Andy, 38, getting paid for chomping on kangaroo testicles compared to his campmates?

Andy is sitting comfortably with his I'm A Celeb pay out. Picture: ITV

How much is Andy Whyment getting paid for I'm A Celebrity?

According to Manchester Evening News, soap star Andy - who plays Kirk Sutherland - was offered a whopping £100,000 to join the line up.

This would make him one of the best earners this year, only beaten by Caitlyn Jenner and Ian Wright.

While Keeping Up With The Kardashian’s star Caitlyn, 70, is said to be taking home a cool half a million, footballer Ian, 56, is just behind her on £400k.

Manchester Evening News also report that Eastenders’ Jacqueline Jossa has earned £75,000 along with Kate Garraway, while rugby player James Haskell is behind them on £50,000.

While Caitlyn is one of the most famous women on US TV, iconic presenter Noel Edmonds is said to have become the highest ever paid celebrity to appear on the show last year after being paid a whopping £600k.

Meanwhile, actor Andy recently opened up about his finances after finding out that EastEnders' Cliff Parisi was getting paid more than he thought.

During a conversation about tipping, Andy revealed that he’s tipped a couple of pounds for his six pound haricut.

When they then started talking about drivers, Cliff said he’d had the same driver for four years and at the end of the year he gave him “a holiday or something like that" as a Christmas gift.

In the Bush Telegraph, Andy said: “Seems to me like Cliff must get paid pretty well on Call The Midwife, much more than I do on Corrie anyway!”