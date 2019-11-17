What days are I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here! 2019 on, and how to watch live on ITV

The hit ITV show has just kicked off. Picture: ITV

By Mared Parry

The Australia-based reality show has just kicked off and we can't wait for another few weeks of mayhem.

I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! 2019 has just started and the celebrities have made their way into the camp, but how can you tune in to the show?

Here's all the information you need about one of the most highly anticipated shows of the year.

The show is back on our screens. Picture: ITV

What days are I'm A Celebrity on TV?

You can tune in to watch the show from 9pm on ITV.

It'll be on for seven days a week, until the final which will air on December 8th.

How can you watch the show live?

You can tune in to the show on your television, on the ITV channel.

Also, you can watch live for free on itv.com, which is available on all mobile devices, iOS and Android.

Just sign up and make an account!