Who is I'm A Celeb star Ian Wright’s wife, how many children does he have and has he been married before?

19 November 2019, 21:25

Ian Wright is married to Nancy Hallam
Ian Wright is married to Nancy Hallam. Picture: ITV/PA Images
Naomi Bartram

By Naomi Bartram

Ex Arsenal professional Ian Wright has entered this year's Jungle, but who is his wife Nancy Hallam and how many children do they have?

Ian Wright has only been in the I’m A Celebrity Jungle for a few days, but he’s already cementing himself as a firm favourite with viewers.

But while we know about his life as an Arsenal player on the pitch, there’s not much we know about his family.

So as he takes on another challenge in tonight’s episode, here’s everything you need to know about his wife Nancy Hallam and eight children.

Who is Ian Wright’s wife?

Ian got married to wife Nancy Hallam back in 2011.

While we don’t know much about Nancy, in 2018 Ian reportedly described his wife as “the perfect woman.”

Nancy and Ian have been married for eight years
Nancy and Ian have been married for eight years. Picture: PA Images

How many children does Ian Wright have?

Ian has eight children altogether - four boys and four girls.

Read More: What happened between Caitlyn Jenner and the Kardashians and what has the I'm A Celebrity star said about them?

Nancy is the mum of his youngest kids - seven-year-old Roxanne and ten-year-old Lola.

Read More: Ant and Dec in furious Twitter spat with Piers Morgan following I'm A Celeb jibe

He also has kids Shaun, Bradley, Brett, Stacey, Bobbi and Coco from previous relationships.

In his 2016 memoir called A Life In Football: My Autobiography, the 56-year-old opened up about his family life.

He reportedly explained: “I’ve got eight kids with four women. Two I married, two I didn’t.

“Sharon [Philips] is mum to my eldest boys, Shaun and Bradley Wright-Phillips. My third son is Brett.

“Then Deborah [Wright] and I got married in 1993 and we have a son, Stacey, and a daughter, Bobbi.

“My daughter Coco was born in 2006 and I support her but play no other part in her or her mother’s life.

“And I married Nancy [Hallam] in 2011, and we have two daughters, Lola and Roxanne.”

He added: “I didn’t set out for it to be like that. I wanted to get married just once and never planned to have so many children in so many different circumstances.”

Has Ian Wright been married before?

Ian was married once before to Debbie Martin who he tied the knot with back in 1993.

She is mum to his son, Stacey, and their daughter, Bobbi.

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Jacqueline was forced to take on spiders

I'm A Celebrity viewers hail Jacqueline Jossa a hero as she takes on spiders in 'worst trial ever'
Everything you need to know about Myles' love life

Has I’m A Celebrity’s Myles Stephenson got a girlfriend and what happened between him and ex Gabby Allen?
What happened between the Girls Aloud girls?

What happened between Nadine Coyle and the Girls Aloud girls and why did they fallout?

Celebrities

Caitlyn Jenner and the Kardashians haven't had the easiest time

What happened between Caitlyn Jenner and the Kardashians and what has the I'm A Celebrity star said about them?
The Royal Variety Performance took place in London this week

When will the Royal Variety Performance be on TV and who is performing on it?

Trending on Heart

Jeff Spicer

Who is Jane McDonald, what is the former Loose Woman presenter famous for and what songs does she sing?

Celebrities

Mont Treblanc, a picture-perfect ski location, is even more beautiful in autumn

Why you should consider Québec for your next family holiday

Travel

Megan McKenna

Megan McKenna opens up about devastating body dysmorphia following lip filler-removal

Celebrities

There's a calendar for all your beauty wants, needs and budgets

The best beauty advent calendars for Christmas 2019: from Glossybox and Feelunique to The Body Shop and Nivea

Beauty

De-icing your car first thing in the morning is a serious hassle for those who haven't prepared

De-ice your car windscreen in seconds with this clever hack using only a sandwich bag

Lifestyle

Names that can be used for either a boy or a girl have become popular

Gender-neutral baby names such as Robin and Albie are among the most popular for 2020

Lifestyle