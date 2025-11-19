I'm A Celeb's Aitch and Angry Ginge’s close friendship explained

The Manchester lads have been friends for years.

The famous pair have known each other for years. Picture: TikTok/ITV

By Claire Blackmore

Are I’m A Celeb’s Aitch and Angry Ginge already friends? Here's everything we know about their real-life relationship before the show.

I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! co-stars Aitch and Angry Ginge have been keeping viewers entertained with their budding bromance in recent episodes alongside campmates Lisa Riley, Ruby Wax and Jack Osbourne.

Poking fun at each other at every opportunity and performing jungle-themed songs with telly pal Eddie Kadi in camp, it's clear they get on really well and bounce off one another.

But this year's youngest campmates haven't just struck up a boisterous friendship on the ITV reality show, it turns out these two northern lads have known each other for years.

The British rapper, 25, and the YouTuber, 24, actually have a close friendship off-screen – so how did they meet? Here's everything we know about their real-life relationship.

The campmates knew each other before I'm A Celeb. Picture: ITV

How do I'm A Celeb's Aitch and Angry Ginge know each other?

Fans first got a taste of their friendship when the duo entered the jungle, as Aitch laid eyes on Ginge and joked: "That’s not Ginge! I’ve come on the show to get away from people like Angry Ginge."

Before entering the I'm A Celeb 2025 jungle, the Manchester-born boys, whose real names are Harrison Armstrong and Morgan Burtwistle, have been hanging out together since 2021.

It's all thanks for YouTube star Michael Taylor, better known as Tays, who shares a podcast with Angry Ginge called Tays & Ginge Off Stream.

The co-hosts met through the gaming world and started a channel together online.

The pair bonded over their love of football. Picture: TikTok

The connection with Aitch comes through Tays, as he's best friends with Brit-award winner Harrison from childhood.

As Ginge and Tays spent more time together recording their podcast, the streamer was inevitably introduced to his co-star's best buddy from home – Aitch.

Judging by social media, the Straight Rhymez rapper has appeared on Tays & Ginge Off Stream's multiple times, along with Tays' videos published to his own YouTube channel.

There's also footage of the I'm A Celeb pair hanging out at the football, giving commentary on a Manchester United match via TikTok.

Fans are loving the chemistry between Aitch and Angry Ginge. Picture: ITV

Speaking of the decision to put the two friends into the Australian camp together, a telly insider told The Daily Mail: "It was a stroke of pure genius to sign up Aitch and Ginge.

"They’re best friends and it might be a risk as they’re both so boisterous but it’s new and nothing I’m A Celeb has seen before – it’s a risk that will pay off.

"Their banter and chemistry is off the charts, we’re over the moon about them both agreeing and doing what they do on the internet but in the Jungle, it’s bound to be a success."