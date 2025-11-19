I'm A Celeb's Aitch and Angry Ginge’s close friendship explained

The Manchester lads have been friends for years.

19 November 2025, 14:20

The famous pair have known each other for years.
The famous pair have known each other for years. Picture: TikTok/ITV

By Claire Blackmore

Are I’m A Celeb’s Aitch and Angry Ginge already friends? Here's everything we know about their real-life relationship before the show.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! co-stars Aitch and Angry Ginge have been keeping viewers entertained with their budding bromance in recent episodes alongside campmates Lisa Riley, Ruby Wax and Jack Osbourne.

Poking fun at each other at every opportunity and performing jungle-themed songs with telly pal Eddie Kadi in camp, it's clear they get on really well and bounce off one another.

But this year's youngest campmates haven't just struck up a boisterous friendship on the ITV reality show, it turns out these two northern lads have known each other for years.

The British rapper, 25, and the YouTuber, 24, actually have a close friendship off-screen – so how did they meet? Here's everything we know about their real-life relationship.

The campmates knew each other before I'm A Celeb.
The campmates knew each other before I'm A Celeb. Picture: ITV

How do I'm A Celeb's Aitch and Angry Ginge know each other?

Fans first got a taste of their friendship when the duo entered the jungle, as Aitch laid eyes on Ginge and joked: "That’s not Ginge! I’ve come on the show to get away from people like Angry Ginge."

Before entering the I'm A Celeb 2025 jungle, the Manchester-born boys, whose real names are Harrison Armstrong and Morgan Burtwistle, have been hanging out together since 2021.

It's all thanks for YouTube star Michael Taylor, better known as Tays, who shares a podcast with Angry Ginge called Tays & Ginge Off Stream.

The co-hosts met through the gaming world and started a channel together online.

The pair bonded over their love of football.
The pair bonded over their love of football. Picture: TikTok

The connection with Aitch comes through Tays, as he's best friends with Brit-award winner Harrison from childhood.

As Ginge and Tays spent more time together recording their podcast, the streamer was inevitably introduced to his co-star's best buddy from home – Aitch.

Judging by social media, the Straight Rhymez rapper has appeared on Tays & Ginge Off Stream's multiple times, along with Tays' videos published to his own YouTube channel.

There's also footage of the I'm A Celeb pair hanging out at the football, giving commentary on a Manchester United match via TikTok.

Fans are loving the chemistry between Aitch and Angry Ginge.
Fans are loving the chemistry between Aitch and Angry Ginge. Picture: ITV

Speaking of the decision to put the two friends into the Australian camp together, a telly insider told The Daily Mail: "It was a stroke of pure genius to sign up Aitch and Ginge.

"They’re best friends and it might be a risk as they’re both so boisterous but it’s new and nothing I’m A Celeb has seen before – it’s a risk that will pay off.

"Their banter and chemistry is off the charts, we’re over the moon about them both agreeing and doing what they do on the internet but in the Jungle, it’s bound to be a success."

Trending Podcasts on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Live and Let Dyers

Dirty Mother Pukka

The News Agents

Heart Breakfast Podcast

Trending Live Playlists on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Music from the Movies

Queens of Pop

Heart Club Classics

Fresh Music Friday

Trending Podcasts on Global Player

Live and Let Dyers

The News Agents

The Sports Agents

LuAnna: The Podcast

Live Playlists on Global Player

Club Classics

Queens of Pop

Throwback Hits

Fresh Music Friday

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Two fresh faces will arrive in Australia this week.

I'm A Celeb 2025's late arrivals revealed – and when they will enter camp

Jack Osbourne became visibly emotional as spoke about dad Ozzy's death.

I'm A Celeb's Jack Osbourne breaks down as he opens up about dad Ozzy’s tragic death

The new series of I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! kicked off in spectacular style on Sunday night — and it didn’t take long for things to get messy.

I'm a Celebrity: Kelly Brook tackles 'disgusting' first Bushtucker Trial on first night

Kelly Brook was among the first five celebrities to take part in the show's opening trial

I'm a Celebrity First Look: Kelly Brook, Martin Kemp and Shona McGarty parachute into jungle
I'm A Celeb's Shona has landed in Brisbane ahead of this year's series.

I’m A Celeb's Shona McGarty reveals emotional reason she said 'yes' to jungle

Joe Wilkinson and Keira Knightley star in Waitrose's new Christmas advert.

Waitrose's 2025 Christmas advert sees Keira Knightley fall head over heels for unlikely star

Trending on Heart

Tell Jamie and Amanda about your Christmas

Jamie and Amanda want to know about YOUR Christmas! How to get in touch

Sharon was just 18 when she met 22-year-old Ozzy, then the frontman of Black Sabbath

Sharon Osbourne tells epic story of how she met and fell in love with Ozzy

Jack Osbourne opened up about his grief following Ozzy's death.

Jack Osbourne recalls heartbreaking moment he discovered dad Ozzy had died

The MAFS UK season 10 couples have wed

Which MAFS UK 2025 couples are still together?

Married at First Sight

Amanda Holden and Jamie Theakston switch on Christmas

Heart officially switches on Christmas! How to listen

Among the many tributes the Osbourne received, one stood out above all: a hand-delivered letter from King Charles himself.

Sharon Osbourne reveals King Charles' incredible gesture after husband Ozzy's death

Jennifer Anniston has opened up about Matthew Perry's death

Jennifer Aniston opens up about Matthew Perry’s death: "It was so shocking"

I'm A Celeb execs have changed this year's format.

I'm A Celebrity reveals major rule change that will shake-up entire show

Joe and Julia-Ruth's hook-up was exposed this week.

MAFS UK's Joe breaks silence after Julia-Ruth exposes secret off-camera romance

Married at First Sight

MAFS UK is on every night this week.

When is MAFS UK on this week? Final vows and two-part reunion schedule revealed

Married at First Sight

Aitch is a rapper and songwriter from Manchester.

Aitch facts: I'm A Celeb star's real name, music career and net worth

Shona McGarty is an English actress, best known for her role in Eastenders.

Shona McGarty facts: I'm A Celeb star's age, fiancé and acting career

Jack is hoping his illness won't impact his I'm A Celeb experience.

I’m A Celeb’s Jack Osbourne’s health condition explained and how it impacts Bushtucker Trials
How much is each camp mate being paid for I'm A Celeb?

I'm A Celebrity 2025 cast's wages revealed

I'm A Celeb is filmed in a working creek.

Where is I'm A Celeb filmed? Jungle camp location revealed

Lisa Riley is back in the spotlight with her return to Emmerdale as Mandy Dingle and her appearance on I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! in 2025.

Lisa Riley facts: I'm a Celeb star's career, age, height, husband and more revealed