I'm A Celebrity 2025 cast's wages revealed

This year's I'm A Celeb contestants's salaries have been leaked online.

How much is each camp mate being paid for I'm A Celeb? Picture: ITV

By Claire Blackmore

Here's how much each famous campmate is being paid for their stint in the I'm A Celebrity jungle, from Jack Osbourne to Lisa Riley.

I’m A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! is in full swing with the famous 2025 campmates already tackling a new kind of life in the Australian jungle.

So far, unlikely friends Angry Ginge and Ruby Wax have tackled a gruesome eating challenge, Jack Osbourne has taken on the role of head chef, and Lisa Riley has fast become everyone's best friend – but how much are they actually being paid for their stint on the show?

Previous seasons have seen ITV producers splash huge amounts of cash on just one star, with Nigel Farage earning a record-breaking £1.5m for his appearance back in 2023.

Now, this year's salaries have reportedly been leaked online and might suggest why some of the cast are happy to swap their five-star world for life in the wild.

Brit-award winning rapper Aitch is the highest paid star this year. Picture: ITV

How much are the I'm A Celebrity 2025 cast being paid?

According to reports, here's how much each of the campmates are being paid to appear on the 25th season of I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!

Aitch - £250,000

British rapper Aitch tops the charts as this year's most expensive camp mate.

He's raking in an eye-watering £250,000 for heading Down Under and is already bringing the entertainment with his upbeat personality and lyrical flair.

Jack Osbourne - £200,000

American reality star Jack Osbourne is set for a salary of £200,000 for this year's show.

The 40-year-old has already had viewers reaching for the tissues after opening up about the tragic death of his famous father Ozzy Osbourne.

Jack Osbourne is reportedly taking home £200,000 for his time on the show. Picture: ITV

Alex Scott - £100,000

Ex-professional footballer turned sports presenter Alex Scott is set to earn £100,000 for entering the jungle.

The former Lioness hopes the public will see a different side to her as she pushes herself out of her comfort zone.

Angry Ginge - £100,000

Twitch steamer and YouTuber Angry Ginge, whose real name is Morgan Burtwistle, is expected to receive £100,000 for appearing on I'm A Celeb.

Producers are banking on the 23-year-old bringing a host of younger viewers to the series.

Ruby Wax - £95,000

American comedian Ruby Wax is set to rake in just under £100,000 for chowing down on cockroaches and firing off her funny one-liners.

As the oldest camp mate this year, the fearless 72-year-old is certainly earning her £95,000 wage.

Ruby Wax is raking in £95,000 for her appearance. Picture: ITV

Lisa Riley - £95,000

Emmerdale icon Lisa Riley has famously turned down a spot on I'm A Celebrity in the past, but this year she finally said 'yes' – right before her 50th birthday.

Perhaps it was the £95,000 pay cheque that tipped her decision to enter the jungle.

Martin Kemp - £95,000

Spandau Ballet's Martin Kemp decided to follow in his son Roman's footsteps and enter the Australian jungle for the 25th series of the reality show.

The singer is expected to earn £95,000 for taking part, over double what the radio presenter received in 2019.

Martin Kemp is getting over double what son Roman received for the jungle. Picture: ITV

Shona McGarty - £95,000

EastEnders actress Shona McGarty has taken a break from Albert Square to appear on I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!

The soap star is pushing herself into new territory for the show in a bid to battle her anxiety after a difficult year.

Kelly Brook - £80,000

Heart presenter Kelly Brook has left JK at the helm of their drive time show in London to enter the rainforest in New South Wales.

Despite revealing it was 'all a bit last minute', the model and actress begged her listeners for their support before her skydive into Oz.

Heart's Kelly Brook has swapped her cosy radio booth for a rat-infested jungle. Picture: ITV

Eddie Kadi - £75,000

Comedian and presenter Eddie Kadi is banking the least amount of money for his appearance on the ITV reality show – but he still seems thrilled to be there.

Although the fee is lower than all of his 2025 co-stars, his salary is still a huge chunk more than many previous campmates have received in the past.