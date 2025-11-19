I’m A Celeb’s Jack Osbourne’s health condition explained and how it impacts Bushtucker Trials

TV star Jack Osbourne opened up about his incurable illness and how it could affect him during I'm A Celebrity.

Jack is hoping his illness won't impact his I'm A Celeb experience. Picture: ITV

By Claire Blackmore

Jack Osbourne was diagnosed with relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis (RRMS) when he was just 26-years-old.

I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!'s Jack Osbourne has been impressing viewers with his outdoor skills since stepping foot in the jungle, from starting fires to cooking meals for his co-stars.

The TV personality, 40, is one of the most capable contestants in camp and has even earned the nickname 'Captain Jack' for his willingness to take control of bushcraft duties.

But while nothing seems to get in his way, the dad-of-four actually suffers from an incurable disease that often impacts his day-to-day life.

Before heading into the jungle, the reality TV icon opened up about his life-long condition and explained how it could affect his time on the show.

The TV star has earned himself the nickname 'Captain Jack'. Picture: ITV

What health condition does Jack Osbourne have?

In 2012, Jack was diagnosed with relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis (RRMS).

According to the NHS, it's the most common form of MS, causing a string of nasty symptoms from vision difficulties, numbness, tingling, fatigue, and trouble with balance and coordination, along with bladder, bowel, and stomach issues.

Over time, this type of MS can often develop into secondary progressive MS, stated the health service.

He was just 26-years-old when he was given the devastating news and first sought medical advice after he began losing vision in his right eye.

"The eye doctor sent me to the ER, and the ER was like, 'We need an MRI'," he told Everyday Health.

Jack revealed he was given a spinal tap and blood work, which later confirmed it was RRMS.

Jack has thrown himself into jungle life. Picture: ITV

Will Jack's MS stop him doing Bushtucker Trials?

I'm A Celebrity's Bushtucker Trials are an iconic part of the show experience.

Each time one rolls around, the public vote for famous campmates to tackle grisly challenges from eating mealworms and battling crocodiles to digging through fish guts for stars.

However, many of them are physical tasks – something Jack might find tricky due to his MS.

Ahead of entering the jungle, he did admit that he was keen to take part in as many trials as possible – as long as his health condition allowed it.

Speaking to ITV, Jack said he would 'give everything a go', adding: "I’m not a picky eater, and we will see. And maybe you are so hungry you will just want to eat anything!

"Heights do not bother me at all, because I have been climbing for years. And I’ve done some pretty sizeable routes, so it’s not a problem for me. But I’m not really great with bugs."

Jungle conditions might cause his MS to flare up as the hot and sticky weather found in the rainforest could spark a relapse so we'll have to wait and see how he copes.

The 2025 campmate is a doting dad with four daughters. Picture: Instagram/@jackosbourne

What has Jack Osbourne said about his MS diagnosis?

Speaking out about his decision to make his MS diagnosis public, he said: "I felt a weird obligation. I'm in the public eye, and I thought it would really benefit people.

"MS is very common and a lot more common than people think [but] a lot of people who are younger are nervous to let people know about it because of the stigma that comes along with it.

"I know a few people who keep it on the DL.

"The most common misconception is that people think you're not so able-bodied when you have MS. Either that, or they'll assume you're fine because you're not in a wheelchair.

"I like to say that MS is as unique to the individual as their own fingerprint.

"The biggest thing is: Don't just lump everyone under the umbrella of 'This is MS' because it really is so different for everyone."

Opening up about his future, he previously told TODAY: "MS is not a death sentence, ultimately. There's hope, there's absolutely hope.

Admitting that his MS has changed his perspective on life, he added: "I kind of look at the diagnosis as a huge silver lining to be honest with you.

"I hate wasting days. I'm always doing something and trying to accomplish something, whether it's work, something social, or doing something active. So for that, I'm appreciative of it."