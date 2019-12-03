Jacqueline Jossa branded 'annoying' for endlessly screaming in bushtucker trial on I'm A Celebrity

3 December 2019, 21:40

The soap star was terrified throughout the challenge
The soap star was terrified throughout the challenge. Picture: ITV

The former EastEnders star was slated on social media for screaming throughout the challenge.

Jacqueline Jossa was bravely suspended thousands of feet in the air for tonight's bush tucker trial, a 'damsel in distress' as she was captured in a glass box, but it didn't go down well with viewers.

The 28-year-old actress worked alongside Andy and Kate in a hilarious hero-themed challenge which saw the trio smash it out the park, gaining all nine stars which were available.

Jackie was screaming a lot during the challenge
Jackie was screaming a lot during the challenge. Picture: ITV

However, Jacqueline was slammed on social media after viewers weren't impressed with how "dramatic" she was being when completing the tasks.

Some branded the mum-of-two as "annoying" as the other campmates weren't behaving in the same manner when they completed challenges.

One said: "Can't stand to hear Jacky screaming and all that acting up !

"I didn't see Nadine behaving like that yesterday!"

Another questioned her reasoning for screaming as though she was in pain, saying: "Why is she screaming "owwww" There's nothing in that box that'll hurt"

Despite her screams, Jacqueline performed amazingly, but what did you think of her performance?

