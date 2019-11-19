I'm A Celebrity viewers hail Jacqueline Jossa a hero as she takes on spiders in 'worst trial ever'

19 November 2019, 21:57 | Updated: 19 November 2019, 22:15

Jacqueline Jossa has been praised by I'm A Celeb fans after the latest Bushtucker Trial.

I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here! is back for another year which means we get to watch a bunch of celebs try to survive in the Australian Jungle.

And the celebs might have only been on our screens for a few days, but they were already forced to take on a pretty disgusting challenge.

Yep, the campmates at Snake Rock were given their first group trial to get stuck into before they joined everyone else at Main Camp.

Jacqueline Jossa was forced to share a helmet with spiders
Jacqueline Jossa was forced to share a helmet with spiders. Picture: ITV

Read More: What happened between Caitlyn Jenner and the Kardashians and what has the I'm A Celebrity star said about them?

Called ‘Face Your Fears’, Jacqueline Jossa, Ian Wright, Caitlyn Jenner, Andrew Maxwell and James Haskell had to put their heads in perspex boxes while all kinds of creatures were dropped inside.

And after former EastEnders star Jacqueline, 27, had to take on hundreds of spiders, viewers have hailed her as a hero.

Read More: Ant and Dec in furious Twitter spat with Piers Morgan following I'm A Celeb jibe

Despite admitting the creepy crawlies were her biggest fear, she managed to keep her eyes tightly closed and win the full two stars.

Jacqueline squirmed as she took on the Bushtucker trial
Jacqueline squirmed as she took on the Bushtucker trial. Picture: ITV

One impressed fan wrote on Twitter: “FairPlay to Jacqueline for doing that trail with the spiders, I think I would’ve died there on the spot #ImACeleb”

“Just fully cried watching Jacqueline do that trial absolute worst nightmare no no no #ImACeleb,” said another, while a third added: “jacqueline to be queen just on that performance alone!”

And a fourth said: “@imacelebrity Jacqueline smashed what a trooper actually cried at the end with her she was so scared.”

Elsewhere in the challenge, James was first to take on the challenge as he was joined by rats.

While Andrew took on cockroaches and Caitlyn was joined by huge jungle pythons, football star Ian had scorpions in his helmet.

Overall, the celebrities won a total of seven stars which means seven meals for camp.

