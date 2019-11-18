John Barrowman stuns I'm A Celeb viewers with drastic makeover on Extra Camp

18 November 2019, 11:50

The star debuted a seriously different look on last night's show
The star debuted a seriously different look on last night's show. Picture: Instagram

The star was a finalist on last year's series and went down a hit with viewers.

John Barrowman has debuted a brand new look on last nights' I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! Extra Camp, and fans aren't sure what to think of it!

The 52-year-old has always had thick dark brown locks and it had become somewhat of his signature look, but he looked completely different last night.

READ MORE: John Barrowman confirmed as new judge for Dancing on Ice

British-American John starred on last year's series of the ITV reality show and went down a hit with viewers, who all couldn't help but notice his bold change in hairstyle.

He debuted the grey shaved off style on last night's spin-off show, where he was giving his opinion on the 2019 contestants.

The actor, singer, author, TV presenter and self-titled gay icon had a laugh on the show, which is now presented by Joel Dommett, Adam Thomas and Emily Atack, sporting a blue and white floral shirt, a white t shirt and some ripped denim jeans.

While his fashion sense hasn't changed, his hair surely has. It comes after the star posted a selfie at he start of the month showing his grey hair growing out his roots, asking fans for opinions.

He captioned it: "Flying to #Boston today heading to #Providence and my roots need some color.

"I am thinking about letting it go grey again... what do ya think? (Swipe to see me with grey) Comments below please.. #greyhair #fabulous or #not jb"

And John went for the change after fans begged him to go for it, showing it off last night on the show.

John debuted the new look last night
John debuted the new look last night. Picture: ITV

However, fans couldn't believe the difference it made to him and how different he looked.

One puzzled fan tweeted: "Are you gonna mention John Barrowman's hairor am I?"Another asked: "How’s John Barrowman gone from having thick brown hair to it thinning out on top and being silver grey within 1 year?"

A third added: "Woah!! How different does John barrowman look with his hair! #ImACelebrityGetMeOutOfHerenow."

One viewer even joked: "What is going on with John Barrowman's hair? Looks like he's literally just shaved it, walked on to set, and there are still bits of clipped hair sitting on top of his head #ExtraCamp."

John appeared on ITV2's Extra Camp alongside This Morning's Alison Hammond after the launch show had aired on ITV1.

Cliff will reportedly enter the jungle at the end of the week

Eastenders star Cliff Parisi 'joins I'm A Celeb as secret 12th campmate'
Dan Osborne has reached out to his wife

Dan Osborne supports Jacqueline Jossa during I’m A Celebrity debut with sweet family snap
Beverley Callard has quit Coronation Street

Coronation Street's Beverley Callard reveals she's QUIT soap after 30 years as Liz McDonald
Lorraine hit out at a guest on GMB

ITV viewers shocked as Lorraine Kelly gatecrashes GMB interview
Holly's skirt is from Hobbs London

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her £99 check skirt from Hobbs London and winter boots

Temperature are set to plummet tonight across the UK

UK weather forecast: Artic blast sends temperatures plummeting to -9C tonight

Weather

Stephanie Davis has opened up about her diagnosis in a candid YouTube video

Stephanie Davis reveals she has autism in emotional YouTube video

Celebrities

The paramedics were seeing to a patient when they allegedly blocked the person's driveway

Driver causes outrage after leaving angry note on ambulance for blocking driveway

Lifestyle

Michelle Visage got into a Twitter spat with James Jordan

Strictly’s Michelle Visage slams James Jordan after 'fake crying' claims in brutal spat

Strictly Come Dancing

Ant McPartlin debuted his new tattoo

Ant McPartlin leaves I’m A Celebrity fans baffled as they spot new arm tattoos after show hiatus