John Barrowman stuns I'm A Celeb viewers with drastic makeover on Extra Camp

The star debuted a seriously different look on last night's show. Picture: Instagram

The star was a finalist on last year's series and went down a hit with viewers.

John Barrowman has debuted a brand new look on last nights' I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! Extra Camp, and fans aren't sure what to think of it!

The 52-year-old has always had thick dark brown locks and it had become somewhat of his signature look, but he looked completely different last night.

READ MORE: John Barrowman confirmed as new judge for Dancing on Ice

British-American John starred on last year's series of the ITV reality show and went down a hit with viewers, who all couldn't help but notice his bold change in hairstyle.

He debuted the grey shaved off style on last night's spin-off show, where he was giving his opinion on the 2019 contestants.

The actor, singer, author, TV presenter and self-titled gay icon had a laugh on the show, which is now presented by Joel Dommett, Adam Thomas and Emily Atack, sporting a blue and white floral shirt, a white t shirt and some ripped denim jeans.

While his fashion sense hasn't changed, his hair surely has. It comes after the star posted a selfie at he start of the month showing his grey hair growing out his roots, asking fans for opinions.

He captioned it: "Flying to #Boston today heading to #Providence and my roots need some color.

"I am thinking about letting it go grey again... what do ya think? (Swipe to see me with grey) Comments below please.. #greyhair #fabulous or #not jb"

And John went for the change after fans begged him to go for it, showing it off last night on the show.

John debuted the new look last night. Picture: ITV

However, fans couldn't believe the difference it made to him and how different he looked.

One puzzled fan tweeted: "Are you gonna mention John Barrowman's hairor am I?"Another asked: "How’s John Barrowman gone from having thick brown hair to it thinning out on top and being silver grey within 1 year?"

A third added: "Woah!! How different does John barrowman look with his hair! #ImACelebrityGetMeOutOfHerenow."

One viewer even joked: "What is going on with John Barrowman's hair? Looks like he's literally just shaved it, walked on to set, and there are still bits of clipped hair sitting on top of his head #ExtraCamp."

John appeared on ITV2's Extra Camp alongside This Morning's Alison Hammond after the launch show had aired on ITV1.