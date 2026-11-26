I'm A Celebrity's Mariella Frostrup divides viewers after latest voting results

I'm A Celebrity star Mariella Frostrup has been chosen to do another Bushtucker Trial. Picture: ITV

By Zoe Adams

Mariella Frostrup is to face another Bushtucker Trial with fans labelling it "too much now".

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I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here! 2026 fans were left in two camps of their own last night after controversial campmate Mariella Frostrup was chosen to do another Bushtucker Trial.

Ant and Dec revealed on last night's show the broadcaster would be taking on her fourth challenge of the series, 'Park of Peril', after the public chose to see her take on another trial.

Breaking down in tears, Mariella was comforted in camp by Joanna Page when she learned she would be fighting for the rest of the camp's dinner one more time.

However, despite being voted for by the public, it's clear there is a divide amongst viewers as to whether she deserves to take on the latest Bushtucker trial or not.

Mariella Frostrup broke down in tears when Ant and Dec confirmed she would be doing the latest Bushtucker trial. Picture: ITV

When the results were confirmed on Instagram, many believed a fourth trial was unfair and that voters "should pick someone else now".

One social media user said: "This hate is getting too much now - she’s a human being and none of us are perfect. Time to move on."

Another agreed and commented: "Move on folks! I hope you’re all as perfect as you expect her to be!"

Many also agreed it would be nice for other celebrities to take on challenges as they're desperate to see more from the likes of Ricky Wilson and Ade Adepitan.

However, there were others who believed voting for Mariella to do the trials was justice following the controversy she brought to camp.

Mariella Frostrup was devastated when she just lost out on the all or nothing snake trial. Picture: ITV

Mariella found herself centre of backlash after she called AJ Odudu "aggressive" after they clashed in the kitchen.

The journalist has since apologised to the Big Brother presenter but is still failing to win the public over.

She will face the 'Park of Peril' on Thursday night's episode of I'm A Celebrity 2026 at 9pm.

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