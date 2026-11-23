I'm A Celebrity's Mariella Frostrup's friends rush to her defence

Friends of Mariella Frostrup have spoken out in support of the broadcaster following mounting criticism of her behaviour on I'm A Celebrity. Picture: Getty

By Giorgina Hamilton

Mariella Frostrup's friends defend jungle behaviour as star's childhood struggles emerge.

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Friends of Mariella Frostrup have spoken out in support of the broadcaster following mounting criticism of her behaviour in the I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! camp, suggesting her difficult childhood could help explain her attitude towards food and cooking.

The 64-year-old has found herself at the centre of tensions in the ITV reality show after disagreements with fellow campmates Joanna Page and AJ Odudu.

Her exchange with AJ proved particularly uncomfortable viewing, with the presenter becoming visibly upset after feeling her attempts to help in the camp kitchen had been rejected.

Mariella Frostrup has been criticised over her behaviour towards cooking in camp. Picture: Getty

However, those close to Mariella have urged viewers not to rush to judgement, pointing to experiences from her childhood which they believe have shaped her need to maintain control, particularly around food.

Speaking to the Mirror, one friend said: "People are being very quick to judge Mariella, but there's a reason she likes to be in control, particularly when it comes to food."

The source explained how Mariella grew up in a household where food was not always guaranteed and family life could be unpredictable.

"She grew up in a household where there wasn't always enough to eat and where things could be incredibly chaotic. She's never forgotten that," they said.

They added that experiencing insecurity at a young age had left Mariella particularly conscious of making sure people were fed and that things were organised properly.

"That doesn't mean she always gets it right but there's a lot more to Mariella than people are seeing on television," the friend added.

Mariella has previously spoken candidly about the difficulties she experienced growing up. On one occasion, she recalled watching her mother break down after discovering the only food left in the family cupboard was dried spaghetti and golden syrup.

She was just eight years old at the time, but remembered how her family attempted to make the best of the situation.

"So we sat down at the table and treated it as a proper dinner," she previously explained. "Psychologically, I think that was important, because when things are really bad there isn't room to make a fuss."

She also reflected on the lasting impact of those experiences, saying: "When you've tasted poverty like that, you don't forget it."

Her childhood difficulties continued following her parents' divorce. At 13, Mariella moved in with her father, who was struggling with alcoholism and depression, in Dublin.

She previously described trying to balance school with looking after their rented home, which she remembered as being in a particularly poor state.

AJ Odudu and Mariella Frostrup have become the centre of tension in the I'm A Celebrity camp. Picture: Getty

"He and I were living alone in a rented house in Dublin, and I was trying to go to school, and the house was just a tip, the kitchen was a disaster," she recalled.

Describing her younger self, she admitted: "I was horribly bossy, and I am to this day. Controlling. I don't know how much of it was already in me."

The comments come after viewers watched tensions develop between Mariella and AJ over responsibilities in the communal kitchen.

Mariella was irritated when AJ offered suggestions about preparing dinner, later explaining her frustration in the Bush Telegraph.

"I would never go into someone's kitchen and start telling them what to do when they were making me dinner," she said, adding: "There's a reason there aren't very many chef duos."

The disagreement intensified when AJ used the remaining rice while preparing breakfast and lunch, leaving none available for the evening meal.

AJ, 38, subsequently became emotional, explaining she had simply been trying to build friendships with her fellow contestants. "I was trying to, I don't know, make friends… and I'm feeling resistance, which doesn't feel nice," she said.

Former campmate Melvin Odoom also weighed in on the disagreement, defending AJ's intentions in a social media post. "AJ is a person who loves cooking for people and was just trying to help," he wrote.

He added he felt it was unfortunate Mariella had struggled with the idea of cooking alongside someone else, pointing out that the experience was about more than simply making enough food to survive.

"Last night she pretty much said they are cooking for survival (which can feel like the case in there) but it's also about working as a team," Melvin continued.

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