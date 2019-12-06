How many children does I'm A Celeb's Nadine Coyle have and does she have a boyfriend?

Nadine Coyle is in the I'm A Celeb jungle. Picture: ITV/Getty

Nadine Coyle is one of the remaining contestants on I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!

The I'm A Celeb final takes place this Sunday, when the remaining campmates will battle it out to become crowned King or Queen of the Jungle.

The remaining celebs - Kate Garraway, Jacqueline Jossa, Andrew Whyment, Nadine Coyle, Caitlyn Jenner, and Roman Kemp - are all in with a chance of taking home the coveted crown.

On Thursday night's episode, things got emotional when they all received letters from home.

Nadine Coyle's letter, written by her sister Charmaine, had the former-Girls Aloud star in tears.

Nadine is a contestant on I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! Picture: ITV

It said: "What you have accomplished so far is courageous. We are all bursting with pride!! We are all here in Australia supporting you every step of the way. Anaiya is having such a good time and Papa is teaching her how to swim.

"She loves you more than anything, anything, anything. She loves you more than anything in the whole wide world. All we can say is we miss you so much and we cannot wait to see you. We love you loads and loads.

“It was so wonderful getting a letter from home. A real heart warming moment. Definitely the best night in the jungle so far."

Here's your need-to-know on Nadine's family life.

How many children does Nadine Coyle have?

Nadine has one daughter called Anaiya. She announced she was expecting on Instagram in August 2013. Anaiya was born on 10 February 2014, making her five years old.

Nadine with her daughter in 2014. Picture: Getty

Anaiya's father is former American footballer Jason Bell.

They met in 2008 when Nadine was running an Irish bar on Sunset Beach. They were together for 11 years, but announced their split last September.

A source told The Sun at the time: “Although Nadine and Jason were never married, they lived as a close family unit and remain good friends as they co-parent their young daughter.

“They still care for one another but are no longer in a romantic relationship.”

Does Nadine Coyle have a boyfriend?

It is thought that Nadine is currently single.

Nadine was with Jason Bell for 11 years. Picture: Getty

Is there any romance between Nadine Coyle and her I'm A Celeb co-star Myles Stephenson?

Nothing ever happened between the campmates, but Nadine's sister Charmaine did tease a potential romance with Nadine and the Rak-Su singer.

Appearing on Lorraine on Thursday, Charmaine said: “I think it’s just pals but you never know. We’ll see what happens when they come out, we’ll see.”