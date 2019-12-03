I'm A Celebrity pantomime hailed 'best episode ever' as fans beg they do it every year

3 December 2019, 22:44

The pantomime went down a huge treat with the fans
The pantomime went down a huge treat with the fans. Picture: ITV
Mared Parry

By Mared Parry

The hilarious segment of the episode had fans in tears of laughter.

Tonight's episode of I'm A Celebrity saw a new challenge be introduced to the campers, and it went down an absolute hit with the ITV viewers.

The brilliantly funny section of the show, aptly-named 'Critterella' saw Andy and James dressed up as pantomime dames, Kate as the narrator, who got shocked every time she said the title of the panto.

Many found the pantomime highly entertaining
Many found the pantomime highly entertaining. Picture: ITV

Nadine played Critterella, and had to pick between two princes, named Ant and Dec and played by Ian and Myles.

The 10-minute section of the show had fans heading to Twitter to beg producers to make this a yearly thing, as they loved how much of a laugh it was.

It did indeed make for a barrel of laughs, as the celebrities clearly enjoyed themselves a lot, in fits throughout.

The campers themselves found it hilarious
The campers themselves found it hilarious. Picture: ITV

One fan said on Twitter: "Tonight’s #imacelebrity is my favourite so far" and another said: "I’m dying of laughter the Criterella/ Take Me Out pantomime is so funny"

It was a really impressive episode for some, as one Tweeted: "Tonight's show has been hilarious! That Pantomime is iconic!".

Others begged for it to be a regular segment, with one saying: "Can we have the celebs do panto every year? Because Critterella was the best thing I’ve ever seen".

