I'm A Celebrity 2026 release first look at 2026 line-up

11 November 2026, 11:48

I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! has confirmed the 11 celebrities preparing to swap their day jobs for jungle life
I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! has confirmed the 11 celebrities preparing to swap their day jobs for jungle life. Picture: ITV

By Giorgina Hamilton

The 11 contestants for I'm A Celebrity include Wayne Rooney, Paralympian Ade Adepitan, Gavin & Stacey star Joanna Page and many more famous faces.

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I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! has confirmed the 11 celebrities preparing to swap their day jobs for jungle life, with a former England football captain, a Gavin & Stacey favourite and a Victoria’s Secret model among those heading Down Under.

The 26th series of I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! will see Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly return to host as the contestants face gruelling Bushtucker Trials, camp life and the prospect of becoming the next King or Queen of the Jungle.

This year's line-up brings together familiar television faces, sporting personalities, musicians and social media stars, including one contestant who will make history as the show's first wheelchair user.

Here is a closer look at everyone taking part in their official pictures.

Wayne Rooney

Former England footballer Wayne Rooney, 41, is following in the footsteps of his wife Coleen, who finished as runner-up on the 2024 series.
Former England footballer Wayne Rooney is heading into the jungle. Picture: ITV

Former England footballer Wayne Rooney, 41, is following in the footsteps of his wife Coleen, who finished as runner-up on the 2024 series.

The football pundit, who previously appeared alongside Coleen in their Disney+ reality series The Real Rooneys, said I'm a Celebrity had always been the show he wanted to do.

He suggested his current career circumstances had given him the opportunity to take part, explaining: “Not being great as a manager! And obviously not working full time as a player has given me time where I could do it, so I thought, why not?”

Chloe Burrows

Love Island star Chloe Burrows, 31, is heading to Australia.
Love Island star Chloe Burrows, 31, is heading to Australia. Picture: ITV

Love Island star Chloe Burrows, 31, is heading to Australia following a successful broadcasting career after her rise to fame on Love Island.

Chloe said accepting the offer was “the easiest yes ever”, describing the programme as a British Christmas staple.

Chloe also admitted she would be starstruck when she finally comes face to face with hosts Ant and Dec.

Ricky Wilson

Kaiser Chiefs frontman Ricky Wilson.
Kaiser Chiefs frontman Ricky Wilson is swapping his music for jungle life. Picture: ITV

Kaiser Chiefs frontman Ricky Wilson, 48, has finally agreed to appear on the programme after years of politely turning down offers.

The musician, who previously coached on The Voice, is approaching the experience with a relaxed attitude and believes camp life will be relatively straightforward.

He compared arriving in the jungle to the first day at a new school, saying it would be an opportunity to be whoever he wanted to be.

Joanna Page

Gavin & Stacey actress Joanna Page
Gavin & Stacey actress Joanna Page is taking on her first reality TV series. Picture: ITV

Gavin & Stacey actress Joanna Page, 49, is among the familiar television faces heading into the jungle this year.

The mother of four also hosts the podcast Lush! with her husband James Thornton, and described her appearance on the show as a “once in a lifetime experience”.

Known for her impulsive nature, Joanna said she agreed straight away and would deal with her fears when she was actually faced with the challenges.

Ade Adepitan

Paralympian and television presenter Ade Adepitan
Paralympian and television presenter Ade Adepitan will be making history in the jungle. Picture: ITV

Paralympian and television presenter Ade Adepitan, 53, is set to make history as the first wheelchair user to compete on I’m a Celebrity, with ITV working alongside him to make the camp accessible.

The former Team GB basketball player, who lost the use of his left leg after contracting polio as a child, said he felt “slightly overwhelmed” by the opportunity.

He added: “It’s never been done before, and it never crossed my mind I would be the first!”

Sharky

YouTube personality Sharky
YouTube personality Sharky is heading for the I'm A Celebrity jungle. Picture: ITV

YouTube personality Sharky, whose real name is Sharmarke Mohamud, is hoping to follow in the footsteps of reigning King of the Jungle Angryginge.

The 30-year-old has 1.5 million subscribers and is also a member of the online collective Beta Squad, alongside The Celebrity Traitors finalist King Kenny.

Although he admitted feeling nervous about joining such a high-profile programme, Sharky said his family and friends encouraged him to accept the offer.

AJ Odudu

Big Brother presenter AJ Odudu
Big Brother presenter AJ Odudu had admitted the show is out of her comfort zone. Picture: ITV

Big Brother presenter AJ Odudu is trading the studio for the Australian jungle after wrapping up the latest series of the reality show on 5 November.

The former Strictly Come Dancing finalist admitted that taking part would be her “scariest TV project” yet, saying it felt strange to be on the other side of the reality television experience.

“One minute I’m watching all the housemates and people unravel, now I’m the one out of my comfort zone!” she said.

Jack Skipper

Comedian Jack Skipper
Comedian Jack Skipper has said he will feel star-struck in the jungle. Picture: ITV

Comedian Jack Skipper, 36, is swapping carpet fitting for camp life after building a following through his stand-up performances and viral online comedy clips.

The Live at the Apollo star has toured with Russell Kane and appeared on ITV's The Stand Up Sketch Show.

He said he accepted the opportunity immediately, admitting it would be a surreal moment to stand in front of Ant and Dec after watching the programme for years.

Leomie Anderson

Model and television presenter Leomie Anderson
Model and television presenter Leomie Anderson is ditching the luxuries for I'm A Celeb. Picture: ITV

Model and television presenter Leomie Anderson, 33, will bring some international glamour to the jungle after making her name as a Victoria’s Secret Angel.

The Glow Up presenter has already experienced survival-style television through Netflix's Celebrity Bear Hunt, although she admitted that camping is not her strong point, having abandoned a Glastonbury trip after just one day.

She also wants to inspire younger female fans to see that they could be more than “a pretty face”.

Claire Sweeney

Actress Claire Sweeney
Actress Claire Sweeney has finally agreed to enter the jungle. Picture: ITV

Actress Claire Sweeney, 55, will represent Coronation Street in this year's camp after recently finishing her three-year stint as Cassie Plummer.

Best known for her work on Brookside and in musical theatre, she was encouraged to sign up by former campmate and Corrie co-star Alan Halsall, who told her it was one of the best experiences he had ever had.

Claire said becoming a mother had changed her outlook on taking risks, adding that she wanted to use the experience to conquer some of her fears.

Mariella Frostrup

Journalist and broadcaster Mariella Frostrup, 63, is taking on the jungle challenge after years of encouraging other women to embrace new opportunities.

The Loose Women panellist said part of her motivation was to practise what she preaches, rather than allow age or fear to hold her back.

“I am putting myself through something I am frightened of,” she explained, adding that she wanted to test herself.

I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! starts Monday 16th November, 9pm on ITV1 and ITVX

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