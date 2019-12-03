How much weight have the I’m A Celebrity stars lost in the jungle?

How much weight have the I'm A Celebrity stars lost? Picture: ITV/Shutterstock

By Alice Dear

The I’m A Celebrity campmates are dropping pounds everyday as they’re forced to live off rations.

The stars of I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here 2019 have been in the Australian jungle for weeks now, which means their weight loss is becoming more and more obvious as the days go by.

During their time in the jungle, the likes of James Haskell, Ian Wright and Jacqueline Jossa have been deprived of their normal daily intake, and instead are living off beans and rice – along with a meal in the evening depending on how the bush-tucker trails go.

With this in mind, it’s no surprise the celebs have been dropping weight, and fast.

Cliff admitted he had lost 1.5 stone in the jungle. Picture: PA

Cliff Parisi, 59, who was the third to be voted out of the show, revealed he had lost a huge one stone and a half in only two weeks.

Talking to Lorraine, the former EatEnders star said: “It's the beans that have done it - I am never going to eat a bean in my life again.

"I have been paid to go on a diet, somewhere sunny, and live in a jungle."

The star was the third star to evicted from the camp. Picture: ITV

As for the others, while specific numbers haven’t been mentioned, their weight loss is visible day by day.

Last week, ITV bosses estimated that between them the stars had lost five stone.

At the time, a source told The Sun: “There’s not been a lot of food on offer this first week, with many subjected to just basic rations and even when the food has been won through trials it’s still tiny portions compared to what many are used to.

“Even when they get a proper feed it’s still a lean meal of meat and healthy vegetables.

“James has seen the biggest drop in weight, which is not surprising given how big he was when he went in.

“But some of the others – including Ian and Kate Garraway – have seen a big difference already too.”

While we wait for the exit show to find out exactly how much everyone lost, here’s how different all the stars are looking from before they went into the jungle:

Ian Wright has struggled with the lack of food in camp, and now looks so different. Picture: Getty/Shutterstock

Jacqueline Jossa has coped well with the lack of food in camp. Picture: PA/Shutterstock

James Haskell has dropped a huge amount since entering the jungle. Picture: Shutterstock/Getty

Kate Garraway has also slimmed since entering the jungle. Picture: PA/Shutterstock

Rak Su's Myles has excelled in the camp at the best chef ion the bunch. Picture: Shutterstock/Getty

Girls Aloud star Nadine has coped well with the lack of food in camp. Picture: Shutterstock/PA

Coronation Street's Andy has slimmed in the face. Picture: Shutterstock/ITV