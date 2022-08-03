I'm a Celebrity 2022 start date, location and rumoured line up revealed

When does I'm A Celebrity start and who is in the line up? Here's what we know...

I’m A Celebrity 2022 is back this year and we are so excited.

For the past two years, the reality show has been held at Gwrych Castle in Wales due to Coronavirus restrictions.

But now ITV has confirmed I’m A Celeb will be returning to its home in the Australian Jungle.

Here’s everything we know about the new series…

Ant and Dec will be back in Australia for I'm A Celeb. Picture: Instagram

When does I’m A Celebrity 2022 start?

The show usually starts in mid-November and the opening show is always on a Sunday.

It's thought the 2022 series will premiere on Sunday 13 November, although it could kick off on 20 November.

Where is I’m A Celebrity 2022?

I’m A Celebrity is officially returning to the Australian jungle for the upcoming season.

After a two-year-long break due to the coronavirus pandemic, ITV confirmed: "Returning to its home in Australia after a two-year break, our celebrities will leave their plush pads and luxuries far behind as they spend up to three weeks taking on the Australian jungle with a whole host of surprises created for them."

I'm A Celebrity is back in Australia. Picture: ITV

Gwrych Castle took to Twitter to thank ITV for the ‘honour’ of hosting the show, as they said: “As a small charity, we will always be grateful to ITV and I’m A Celebrity for the opportunity to host one of the most watched shows in the UK.

“The show has showcased the true beauty of the Castle to millions of people, and has enabled us to carry out urgent repairs after years of neglect, vandalism and arson.

“We have a huge amount to do to bring the Castle back to its former glory, but we’re excited for the future!

“We will continue to collaborate with ITV and I’m A Celebrity, and we still have many items and set pieces in place from the past the 2 years such as The Clink, the I’m A Celebrity throne, privy and the telephone box.”

Who is presenting I’m A Celebrity 2022?

Ant and Dec will be returning to host the show, with the hosting duo recently confirming to us at Heart Breakfast they are excited to get back to Australia.

Ant said: "The plan is, we're going back to Australia, we don't want to go elsewhere. It's got to go back to it. Back to its spiritual home, back to where it all started.

"Everyone wants to see a bit of sunshine at that time of year on the telly.”

What is the rumoured line up for I’m A Celebrity 2022?

We don’t yet know who will be joining the I’m A Celeb line up this year, but there are some rumours flying around…

Danny Dyer

Danny Dyer is rumoured to be going into I'm A Celeb. Picture: Alamy

EastEnders star Danny Dyer is being tipped for I’m A Celebrity after he quit the BBC soap as Mick Carter.

A source previously told The Sun: “Producers think Danny would be great on the series and is their number one target.

“They’re hoping he’ll be finished in time, they’d definitely be up for a big money offer.”

Natalie Cassidy

EastEnders star Natalie Cassidy is in the rumoured I'm A Celeb line up. Picture: Alamy

Another Walford legend has also been tipped for the jungle in the form of Natalie Cassidy.

She might take a break from her character as Sonia Fowler as she recently told The Guardian she could be up for a career change.

She said: "I always think, when I’m in a restaurant and have been looked after very well, I could do that front-of-house stuff very well.

“Or maybe you’ll see me in the jungle.”

Alex Beresford

GMB's Alex Beresford has said he would like to go on I'm A Celeb. Picture: Alamy

Good Morning Britain weather presenter Alex Beresford recently said he would be up to join the I’m A Celeb line up.

“Out of all the shows I would love to do, I would love to do the jungle,” he said.

“But the only thing is I don’t know how good I would be with snakes and spiders but I think it is the show that all of us that work in telly want to do, it is that show isn’t it?

“I am a fan of the heat so going to Australia would be awesome. I would get stuck in but I think lying down with snakes all around you, ugh!”

Nadiya Hussain

Nadiya Hussain was asked to go on I'm A Celeb. Picture: Alamy

Bake Off winner Nadiya was previously asked to appear in the 2020 series, but turned down the offer.

She previously told The Guardian: "I got asked to do I’m a Celebrity this year, and a bit of me regrets not doing it. It’s just so cold in Wales: if I’m going to have cockroaches in my pants I’d rather it be in the sun, thanks.

“Still, I can’t help wondering what it would have been like."

Tom Daley

Olympic diver Tom Daley is also rumoured to be joining the I’m A Celebrity line up after taking a break from training.

James Buckley

James Buckley has said he would do the I'm A Celeb jungle. Picture: Alamy

Inbetweeners star James Buckley has previously said he’s interested in joining the I’m A Celebrity line up.

He said: “I’m not a huge fan of celebrity reality shows. But out of all of those ones, I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! does personally seem to be the most interesting ’cause it feels like a challenge.

“I’d be cold, I’d be hungry and even when you win a meal, I’d be like, ‘I just want a Big Mac’.”