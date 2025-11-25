I'm A Celeb's Tom Read Wilson's 'real' voice revealed as close friend speaks out

ITV viewers have called his accent into question – along with campmate Aitch.

25 November 2025, 11:14

Fans have been questioning Tom Read Wilson's accent.
Fans have been questioning Tom Read Wilson's accent. Picture: ITV

By Claire Blackmore

Tom Read Wilson's Celebs Go Dating co-star Anna Williamson has cleared up any confusion around his accent.

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! star Tom Read Wilson's close friend Anna Williamson has defended him online after fans questioned whether he was using his "real voice" in camp.

Since entering the jungle as a late arrival alongside Vogue Williams, viewers have been mesmerised by his eloquence and posh, high-pitched tone – but not everyone is convinced it's legitimate.

The Celebs Go Dating receptionist, 39, has faced backlash online from social media users accusing him of putting on a 'fake accent' whilst in the jungle, claiming his softly-spoken voice was 'all an act'.

But now the TV therapist, 44, who has worked by Tom's side on the E4 dating show for six years, has hit back at the rumours, insisting he is totally authentic inside and out.

The Celebs Go Dating star entered camp last week.
The Celebs Go Dating star entered camp last week. Picture: ITV

Is Tom Read Wilson's accent real?

Speaking on ITV's Lorraine this week, Anna said: "It's probably the most common question everybody says, does he really talk like that?

"I can now clarify, absolutely, Tom Read Wilson speaks like that.

She told the daytime host that his musical theatre training has likely helped him hone his melodic tone but vowed his personality was all real.

She added: "Tom is our life coach, Tom is one of the most stoic, most sage... he's a wonderful, wonderful guy.

"Honestly, I hate the phrase what you see is what you get, but he's the kindest guy, in this industry as well, to meet someone that is so unapologetically himself, he is so kind, everyone loves Tom."

Anna Williamson hit back at fans doubting Tom's accent.
Anna Williamson hit back at fans doubting Tom's accent. Picture: Instagram/@annawilliamsonofficial

Anna has previously tried to put the online criticism about her best friend to bed, taking to Instagram Stories to share her thoughts on the hot topic.

Her rant came after I'm A Celebrity's Aitch dropped a spiky comment about the legitimacy of Tom's accent.

After watching the awkward scenes, she shared a video on social media addressing the Manchester rapper's 'unfair' swipe.

Anna said: "I just want to support my friend.

"Aitch on I’m A Celeb was just asking about the way Tom speaks and was waiting for him to ‘turn it off’.

"You know what? I’m just gonna myth bust that right now.

"It’s probably the most common question that people say to myself and Paul (C Brunson) about Tom like ‘is that his real voice? Is that how he really talks or is it an act?’

"Let me tell you now on my kids’ graves. That is how Tom speaks."

The TV therapist took to Instagram to explain his voice.
The TV therapist took to Instagram to explain his voice. Picture: Instagram/@annawilliamsonofficial

Along with clearing up any confusion, she also confessed there was actually a really sweet reason behind his eloquence.

Anna added: "He is influenced by his dad. He was an English teacher and Tom just speaks like that.

"He jokes that he sounds like June Whitfield like an 80 year old well-spoken granny.

"But that is how Tom speaks. That’s for real. when he’s upset, happy. Like off duty on duty.

"That is how Tom speaks. It’s not an act. That’s real and it’s wonderful."

Tom Read Wilson shows off accent talent

Anna's revealing video was posted along with the caption: "Also YES that’s how Tom speaks!!!!! @aitch getting curious if it’s ‘real’… YES… that is 100% how @tomreadwilson talks… it’s not put on at all, he’s so educated and passionate about language and etymology."

