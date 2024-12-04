Tulisa's mysterious I'm A Celebrity 'snub' explained as star breaks silence

4 December 2024, 11:29

Tulisa has spoken out single leaving I'm A Celeb
Tulisa has spoken out single leaving I'm A Celeb. Picture: Instagram/Tulisa/ITV

By Hope Wilson

I'm A Celebrity campmate Tulisa has revealed the real reason as to why she didn't appear on Unpacked.

I'm A Celebrity star Tulisa, 36, has broken her silence after deleting all traces of the show from her Instagram, as well as refusing to appear on I'm A Celebrity Unpacked.

After leaving the jungle on Monday (December 7), there has been much talk surrounding Tulisa's whereabouts. Whilst her evicted co-stars Jane Moore and Dean McCullough both took part in the spin-off show, the N-Dubz singer did not film her exit episode.

In the meantime, fans began to speculate as to why Tulisa was missing from the show. However the 36-year-old took to social media to reveal the real reason as to why she hadn't been seen on screens since her eviction.

Taking to Instagram, Tulisa said: "Hey guys, I'm just doing a little video to clear a few things up."

Tulisa has spoken out since leaving the jungle
Tulisa has spoken out since leaving the jungle . Picture: ITV

She added: "When I first came out of the jungle, I felt fine first of all and then that evening, my friends went to bed and I was on my Instagram, just trying to have a casual scroll at some funny stuff.

"I was getting a lot of attention, a lot of bombarding - in all the most positive way, but because it's been a bit of a while for me, I can get overwhelmed quite easily and I just started to feel a little bit overwhelmed.

"And I was like, do you know what? I need to just take a little bit of time for me and just chill. This is all just feeling a bit much at the moment."

Tulisa took part in various Bushtucker Trials
Tulisa took part in various Bushtucker Trials. Picture: ITV

She then explained where all of her I'm A Celeb content online had gone, stating: "I'm just going to archive all my stuff to do with the jungle and then, when the time is right and I've had time to process, I'm going to make my own reels of my best bits that I really like.

"Because remember, I haven't been doing my Instagrams. The way it's being posted and all the random stuff is not how I would do my Insta - I would have one or two really good reels relating to the jungle and bringing my time together there.

"But I just really wanted to clear up the reasons why that I did that and just be honest - it's OK to feel a little bit overwhelmed. I've been out of the spotlight for a long time and I'm still trying to overcome those things, I've got my demons.

"It doesn't mean I'm going to hide behind a rock for another ten years it just means I need a little bit of time to process it and get right with my thoughts.

"Thank you to ITV and I'm A Celeb for being really understanding. Mental health is really important and I am super grateful for the love and support that I've had."

Tulisa was a fan favourite in camp
Tulisa was a fan favourite in camp. Picture: ITV

Tulisa continued: "I've just felt overwhelmed. I'm an introvert, guys - I've been in the jungle with people I'd only just met for two and a half weeks straight and then I've come out and I've received loads and loads of attention and I'm like, 'whoa - this is a lot!' and I just need a bit of time.

"And also, I just want to clarify - I don't think any of my campmates are fake. I was having a conversation on Lorraine and what I was trying to say is - me thinking out loud - is everyone in there is gonna have one or two individuals that they are way more close with than others and when we get out is when you're really going to see those friendships get nurtured and the people that are becoming your friends for life. I'm friends with everyone - I love my jungle buddies, my jungle fam.

"I’m just going to have a little week to become one with my thoughts. I will be back."

Watch Tulisa talk about leaving I'm A Celebrity here:

Tulisa opens up after leaving I’m A Celeb

Tulisa's confession comes after Melvin Odoom was dumped from the jungle after surviving 18 days in the jungle.

This means that either Oti Mabuse, GK Barry, Maura Higgins, Barry McGuiggan, Reverend Richard Coles, Alan Halsall, Coleen Rooney or Danny Jones will be crowned King or Queen of the Jungle.

The final will take place on Sunday December 8th with Ant and Dec announcing the winner that evening.

