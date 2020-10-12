I'm A Celebrity forced to hold ‘urgent talks about axing series’ ahead of strict new lockdown rules

I'm A Celebrity could be cancelled. Picture: PA Images/Getty Images/Instagram

By Naomi Bartram

Bosses at ITV could be forced to cancel I'm A Celebrity if strict new social distancing rules are brought in.

I’m A Celebrity bosses are reportedly holding crisis meetings over the show’s future as the UK prepares for tougher lockdown restrictions.

According to The Mirror, bosses are worried the enforcement of stricter social distancing rules will put a ban on filming taking place this month.

A source told the publication: “It has been a huge concern to the casting team as well as producers. The possibility of postponing the series and rescheduling to early next year was given due consideration.

Gwrych Castle is the location for I'm A Celebrity this year. Picture: Getty Images

“But rescheduling isn’t a viable option as the casting involves set dates in contracts for talent. A contingency plan is being put into place but it’s unlikely they will be able to postpone to 2021.

Read More: Gogglebox's The Siddiqui family share rare glimpse of mum

“ITV and the execs on the show are having daily briefings to discuss ever-changing government guidelines with fear of a national lockdown coming or at least affecting Wales.

“That would restrict the hundreds of production team staff who would need to be on site to make the show across a three-week period.”

The insider added that shortening the series to two weeks, instead of 3.5 weeks has also been discussed, but the ‘worst case scenario’ is that the series could be cancelled altogether.

I'm A Celeb bosses have already been forced to relocate the show from Australia to jungle to Gwrych Castle in Wales due to ongoing travel restrictions.

But the government has now brought in new guidance in Wales which restricts people meeting indoors from different households.

New guidance said that residents of Conwy, will no longer be able to "form extended households", which means "people will not be allowed to enter or leave the Conwy County Borough area without a reasonable excuse".

But it looks like ITV is still planning on going ahead with the series, as they teased a new trailer with hosts Ant and Dec over the weekend.

While the line up is yet to be revealed, the likes of AJ Pritchard, Vernon Kay and Tamzin Outhwaite have all been rumoured.

Now Read: Rochelle Humes gives birth to baby boy with Marvin Humes and reveals adorable name