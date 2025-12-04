I'm A Celebrity's evicted campmate Vogue Williams breaks silence on jungle rule break

4 December 2025, 11:59

Vogue Williams addresses the rumours she broke jungle rules
Vogue Williams addresses the rumours she broke jungle rules. Picture: ITV/Instagram

By Zoe Adams

Vogue Williams has been accused of breaking the I'm A Celebrity dress code by fans and even her fellow campmates.

I'm A Celebrity 2025 saw Vogue Williams evicted in third place this year and since she's been out of the jungle, she has some rumours to clean up.

Speaking to the spin-off presenters Ally & G in they Cockie Van, the presenter and TV personality addressed the reports she was breaking a huge jungle rule by wearing jewellery.

For many of the celebrity line up, you see them stripped back of all their personal belongings but for Vogue, 40, she still carried on wearing her statement gold necklaces, rings and bracelets.

So was Vogue breaking an important I'm A Celebrity rule? It turns out no.

She told the interviewers: "I was like ‘why not?’ No one said you couldn’t wear it. They say, ‘your jewellery might get damaged in there’.

“I was like, ‘I’d rather it get damaged than not have it’. If you have things that you like, you should wear them. I'm getting my wear out of it."

Vogue even revealed her fellow campmates questioned her jewellery wearing too.

Now back in the real world, Vogue has admitted she is happy to be out of the jungle because she was missing her three kids so much.

Vogue Williams admitted even her campmates were confused about her wearing jewellery
Vogue Williams admitted even her campmates were confused about her wearing jewellery. Picture: Vogue Williams/Instagram

She spent a total of 13 days in camp and said it was the longest she's ever gone without having communication with them which she struggled with.

I'm A Celebrity officially finishes on Sunday 7th December where they will crown their new king or queen of the jungle.

